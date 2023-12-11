Zionist child killers angry at Russia

Israeli PM expresses ‘displeasure’ at Russia’s position against Israel
Netanyahu expressed his “displeasure” with Russia’s recent position at the UN against Israel’s actions in the Palestinian territories when speaking with President Vladimir Putin over the phone on Sunday.
He also labelled Russia and Iran’s relationship as dangerous during the fraught 30-minute call, which was the first time the two men had spoken since October 16.
