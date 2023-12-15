Zionist bastards mock Muslims with 72 virgin taunts

Israeli military runs racist '72 Virgins' Telegram channel: Haaretz
12 Dec 2023
The Israeli Operation Directorate's Influencing Department is reportedly running a xenophobic Telegram channel, featuring content filmed by Israeli soldiers in Gaza.
The Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) Operation Directorate's Influencing Department, is running a Telegram channel, named "72 Virgins - Uncensored", that shares gruesome footage taken by invading soldiers in the Gaza Strip, according to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz.
Footage and photos, shared by the channel's administrator, are usually accompanied by captions celebrating Israeli war crimes in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli Influencing Department is responsible for the occupation's psychological warfare operations which target Palestinians and foreign audiences.
Zionist racial hatred for Palestinians comes as no surprise, as official Israeli accounts have battled hard to normalize an anti-Palestinian sentiment, in conjunction with its aggression on the Gaza Strip. Israeli officials have also publicly stated opinions shared by the channel's administrators, highlighting deep-rooted systematic xenophobia and extremism within Israeli society.
The channel run by the IOF, has also propagated racial derogatory stereotypes, to an engaged Israeli audience, in an attempt to dehumanize Palestinians, a tactic employed by Nazi officials against minorities during World War II.
Moreover, specific footage highlights occupation forces desecrating the bodies of Palestinian martyrs in the Gaza Strip, which the channel's subscribers joyfully celebrate.
