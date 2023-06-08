What's new

Zionist Analysts: No Systems Able to Hit Fattah

Zionist Analysts: No Systems Able to Hit Fattah

TEL AVIV (Dispatches) --
Media analysts and commentators in Occupied Palestine have been discussing Iran’s new hypersonic missile that was unveiled on Tuesday by chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, Major General Hussein Salami. It is said that the Fattah missile gives Iran a “significant” military edge in the region.
According to Nir Dvori, a military commentator on Israel’s Channel 12, the missile will be “difficult to detect, observe and intercept.”
The channel’s Arab affairs commentator, Ohad Hamo, said that Iran’s missile is another step towards “deterring” the Zionist regime from launching any sort of military strike against the Islamic Republic. He also pointed out that the Fattah missile will be difficult to intercept because of its speed — Mach 13 — and maneuverability.
“No missile defense system will be able to hit it.”
The U.S. does not possess hypersonic missiles, he added, only China and Russia do.
“Iran’s unveiling of the Fattah hypersonic missile is a message to Israel,” noted Maariv newspaper.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi told those present at the missile’s unveiling ceremony on Tuesday: “We know these achievements anger our enemies, but we say to them, die in your anger, because these achievements make the Iranian people happy. What the IRGC’s Air Force is accomplishing is scientific and local work far from foreign pressure.”
Raisi insisted that Iran’s deterrence force is purely defensive, never offensive.
“It is a point of strength that contributes to establishing security in the region. This missile means that the region will be safe from evildoers and foreign aggression. The message to those who are thinking of attacking Iran is that the Islamic Republic is a powerful country and its power aims to support the people of Iran and the oppressed people of the world.”
Hypersonic missiles are projectiles that can move at a speed of at least Mach 5, or five times the speed of sound. That is 1.7km (1.05 miles) per second or 6,174km (3,836 miles) per hour.
Some ballistic missiles already reach these speeds, but this new class of weapon separates itself from the pack as it can take a more random path to its intended target after plunging back into the earth’s atmosphere.
This makes it far more difficult to be detected by radar systems and to be destroyed by defense shields.
More countries are pursuing hypersonic weaponry in hopes they will provide them with a military

edge, but the challenges remain formidable.
For one, friction from the upper atmosphere produces extremely high temperatures, while the intense speed of the missile produces superheated particles surrounding it that make it harder for radio communications to get through.
So far, Russia and China have displayed an array of hypersonic weapons, with Moscow being the only one thought to have tested them in combat. The United States has also tested hypersonic missiles but lags behind its two rivals.
Several months after the IRGC first announced in November that it had a hypersonic missile, the Fattah was displayed on Tuesday.
Iran says the projectile has a range of 1,400km (870 miles) and can move at a massive speed of up to Mach 15 (5.1 km or 3.2 miles per second) before hitting its target.
It is also said to feature a moveable secondary nozzle and employ solid propellants that allow for high maneuverability within and outside the atmosphere, which top IRGC commanders have said means no missile defense system in the world is a match for it.
Iranian authorities have also praised a “generational leap” in missile technology on the back of the Fattah, which they have said will give Iran new levels of deterrence.
They have dismissed Western skepticism of Iran’s development of hypersonic missiles, saying the truth will be revealed “on the day” such arms may be used, and that the U.S. is only skeptical as the technology undermines its efforts to sell arms to the region.
Fattah’s current range is just short of the distance between Tehran and Tel Aviv, but IRGC aerospace chief commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh suggested on Tuesday that the force could look to hypersonics with a range of 2,000km (1,242 miles) in the near future.
At the claimed speeds, Fattah could theoretically reach Israeli targets in under seven minutes. That will leave little room for detection and interception, even for the Zionist regime’s Iron Dome missile defense system.
When covering news of the missile’s unveiling, Israeli media widely focused on a previous threat by Iranian media that an Iranian hypersonic projectile could reach Occupied Palestine in 400 seconds.
The U.S. introduced a new round of sanctions on Tehran after the unveiling, including sanctions around its ballistic missile program.

Zionist Analysts: No Systems Able to Hit Fattah

kayhan.ir kayhan.ir
 
Click to expand...
They will make claims like these to suck more money from US pockets in the name of Military Aid, and self defense. Iran is no threat to Israel because they got nukes, if Israel is threaten they will use nukes and Iran will destroy most of Israel as well.
 
Goritoes said:
They will make claims like these to suck more money from US pockets in the name of Military Aid, and self defense. Iran is no threat to Israel because they got nukes, if Israel is threaten they will use nukes and Iran will destroy most of Israel as well.
Click to expand...
I don't think israel can fool pentagon officers.
 
@Mehdipersian

Trolling will be penalized. Keep this in mind. Do not expect from people of other nationalities to buy your narratives blindly.

This is PDF, not your playground.
 
K_Bin_W said:
Yes, it did,.................................................on Twitter.................
Click to expand...
even mark says about patriot intercepting khinzal, at 1:25 " Well that s publically ukranian told us"

That LEGEND guy exaggerating the news.
 
lydian fall said:

Zionist Analysts: No Systems Able to Hit Fattah

TEL AVIV (Dispatches) --
Media analysts and commentators in Occupied Palestine have been discussing Iran’s new hypersonic missile that was unveiled on Tuesday by chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, Major General Hussein Salami. It is said that the Fattah missile gives Iran a “significant” military edge in the region.
According to Nir Dvori, a military commentator on Israel’s Channel 12, the missile will be “difficult to detect, observe and intercept.”
The channel’s Arab affairs commentator, Ohad Hamo, said that Iran’s missile is another step towards “deterring” the Zionist regime from launching any sort of military strike against the Islamic Republic. He also pointed out that the Fattah missile will be difficult to intercept because of its speed — Mach 13 — and maneuverability.
“No missile defense system will be able to hit it.”
The U.S. does not possess hypersonic missiles, he added, only China and Russia do.
“Iran’s unveiling of the Fattah hypersonic missile is a message to Israel,” noted Maariv newspaper.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi told those present at the missile’s unveiling ceremony on Tuesday: “We know these achievements anger our enemies, but we say to them, die in your anger, because these achievements make the Iranian people happy. What the IRGC’s Air Force is accomplishing is scientific and local work far from foreign pressure.”
Raisi insisted that Iran’s deterrence force is purely defensive, never offensive.
“It is a point of strength that contributes to establishing security in the region. This missile means that the region will be safe from evildoers and foreign aggression. The message to those who are thinking of attacking Iran is that the Islamic Republic is a powerful country and its power aims to support the people of Iran and the oppressed people of the world.”
Hypersonic missiles are projectiles that can move at a speed of at least Mach 5, or five times the speed of sound. That is 1.7km (1.05 miles) per second or 6,174km (3,836 miles) per hour.
Some ballistic missiles already reach these speeds, but this new class of weapon separates itself from the pack as it can take a more random path to its intended target after plunging back into the earth’s atmosphere.
This makes it far more difficult to be detected by radar systems and to be destroyed by defense shields.
More countries are pursuing hypersonic weaponry in hopes they will provide them with a military

edge, but the challenges remain formidable.
For one, friction from the upper atmosphere produces extremely high temperatures, while the intense speed of the missile produces superheated particles surrounding it that make it harder for radio communications to get through.
So far, Russia and China have displayed an array of hypersonic weapons, with Moscow being the only one thought to have tested them in combat. The United States has also tested hypersonic missiles but lags behind its two rivals.
Several months after the IRGC first announced in November that it had a hypersonic missile, the Fattah was displayed on Tuesday.
Iran says the projectile has a range of 1,400km (870 miles) and can move at a massive speed of up to Mach 15 (5.1 km or 3.2 miles per second) before hitting its target.
It is also said to feature a moveable secondary nozzle and employ solid propellants that allow for high maneuverability within and outside the atmosphere, which top IRGC commanders have said means no missile defense system in the world is a match for it.
Iranian authorities have also praised a “generational leap” in missile technology on the back of the Fattah, which they have said will give Iran new levels of deterrence.
They have dismissed Western skepticism of Iran’s development of hypersonic missiles, saying the truth will be revealed “on the day” such arms may be used, and that the U.S. is only skeptical as the technology undermines its efforts to sell arms to the region.
Fattah’s current range is just short of the distance between Tehran and Tel Aviv, but IRGC aerospace chief commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh suggested on Tuesday that the force could look to hypersonics with a range of 2,000km (1,242 miles) in the near future.
At the claimed speeds, Fattah could theoretically reach Israeli targets in under seven minutes. That will leave little room for detection and interception, even for the Zionist regime’s Iron Dome missile defense system.
When covering news of the missile’s unveiling, Israeli media widely focused on a previous threat by Iranian media that an Iranian hypersonic projectile could reach Occupied Palestine in 400 seconds.
The U.S. introduced a new round of sanctions on Tehran after the unveiling, including sanctions around its ballistic missile program.

Zionist Analysts: No Systems Able to Hit Fattah

kayhan.ir kayhan.ir
Click to expand...


It's never been unstoppable FFS. Yes it is apparently faster than any modern air defence, but air defence missiles work by judging the missile flight path then intercepting it at a certain point. The way the media talk you'd think anti air defence missiles chase other missiles from behind then blow them up. Just not the case
 
Well, Iran "claims" Fattah can hit Mach 13 to 15. Kind of a bold claim but for the sake of argument, let's say it's true.

At such a speed, the warhead naturally forms a plasma cloud that surrounds the entire missile, absorbing radio waves in the process and making it 'practically' undetectable by Radar.

After all, Mach 15 is 5,000+ meters per second (m/s). To put things into perspective, 5.56 NATO ammo used in the likes of M16s can reach a peak velocity of ~1,000 m/s (55 grain bullets).

If Israel wants to counter Fattah then they'll have to destroy it in the early phase of its flight while it's still detectable. Because once it breaks Mach 10, all they can do is brace for impact!
 
kingQamaR said:
It's never been unstoppable FFS.
Click to expand...

Well, you're wrong... kind of!

The missile flies with an advanced fuel that the Russians say gives it a range of up to 1,000 kilometers. And it's so fast that the air pressure in front of the weapon forms a plasma cloud as it moves, absorbing radio waves and making it practically invisible to active radar systems.

According to Popular Mechanics, even if a U.S. ship were to detect a Zircon missile from 100 miles away, it would have only one minute to do something about it.

In order to intercept a Russian Zircon missile, the U.S. would either need to intercept it at launch or fly an object into its path.
Click to expand...

Sure, it's not technically "unstoppable" but getting dangerously close to being one. Here's another snippet:

Hypersonic missiles fly at a much lower altitude than conventional ballistic missiles.

They follow what is known as a low atmospheric-ballistic trajectory. That means that by the time a radar-based missile defense system clocks them, they are already so close to their target that in many cases it is too late to intercept them.

On top of that, hypersonic missiles can change direction midflight.
Click to expand...

So yeah, I'm not surprised that Israel is worried. While I'd take Iran's claim of Mach 13 to 15 with a pinch of salt, at the very least it might be able to hit Mach 8 - 10, and even that speed is enough to cause Israel headaches.

www.military.com

Why Russia's Hypersonic Missiles Can't Be Seen on Radar

The speed of hypersonic weapons are changing the way the world's military minds think about the future of great power conflicts in ways no one could have predicted.
www.military.com www.military.com
 
Fish said:
Well, you're wrong... kind of!



Sure, it's not technically "unstoppable" but getting dangerously close to being one. Here's another snippet:



So yeah, I'm not surprised that Israel is worried. While I'd take Iran's claim of Mach 13 to 15 with a pinch of salt, at the very least it might be able to hit Mach 8 - 10, and even that speed is enough to cause Israel headaches.

www.military.com

Why Russia's Hypersonic Missiles Can't Be Seen on Radar

The speed of hypersonic weapons are changing the way the world's military minds think about the future of great power conflicts in ways no one could have predicted.
www.military.com www.military.com
Click to expand...


The only thing that makes missile unstoppable is that it's speed makes it very hard to detect. Once you detect it, all you have to do is put a missile in front of it, pure mathematics. It is coming towards you, so no need to catch up with it. Looks like the Patriot PAC-3 radar and detection systems are much improved over earlier ones
 

Similar threads

Mehdipersian
Iran’s Fattah hypersonic missile: real threat and technological challenge
2
Replies
17
Views
1K
Blue In Green
Blue In Green
Mehdipersian
Iran to unveil hypersonic missile in near future
2
Replies
28
Views
2K
Mehdipersian
Mehdipersian
RΛIDEN
Iran's Threat by Europe
Replies
1
Views
101
Mehdipersian
Mehdipersian
lydian fall
Iran Develops Ballistic Missiles to Hit Moving Naval Targets
2 3
Replies
38
Views
4K
LeGenD
LeGenD
Mehdipersian
Iran equips vessels with 2,000-km-range anti ship cruise missiles
2 3
Replies
35
Views
2K
Muhammad Saftain Anjum
Muhammad Saftain Anjum

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom