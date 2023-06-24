What's new

Zardari begs businessmen not to leave the country

LAHORE: Former president Asif Ali Zardari has said Pakistani businessmen along with their capital are moving out of the country only because of ‘insecurity’ despite the fact that they could get a ‘lucrative’ return on investment in Pakistan.

Even Dubai doesn’t offer such a lucrative return, as Pakistani businessmen could get “1000 per cent return” on investment in their own country, the co-chairman of key ruling coalition partner PPP claimed while suggesting the business community to get the charter signed by each political party to steer Pakistan out of financial crisis and stabilise the economy.

This was PPP leadership’s third interaction with businessmen in less than a month, as the ex-president, flanked by Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmud and Senate standing committee on finance and revenue chairman Saleem Mandviwalla, spoke to members of the All-Pakistan Textile Mills Association (Aptma) on Friday.

Just two weeks ago, Mr Zardari had renewed the call for a charter of economy during his interaction with members of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Asks businessmen to sign a charter with each political party to help stabilise economy

However, this time he urged the businessmen to get the charter signed by “each political party”, telling them that he had no issue with whichever political party they supported. But, he added, “You should at least sign a certain charter of economy with every political party.”

Recalling that he had also made a similar offer about a national charter of economy to the cricketer (a reference to ex-premier Imran Khan) but he could not understand the real issues of the country, Mr Zardari said the PPP was ready to sign such a charter then and there.

Level-playing field

The PPP co-chairman promised to the textile millers that a level-playing field would be provided to the textile industry.

He also expressed the desire that businessmen should accept portfolios of textile and finance in the cabinet, stating that he wished to see a technical person heading those ministries.

He said he was aware of the issues of the business community and if the same were resolved, they would be able to pay tax to the government. He said his dream of $100 billion exports would materialise with the help of the textile industry.

Fuel for industry

Referring to the re-establishment of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran, the former president said it would help the region and facilitate Islamabad getting cheap LPG from Tehran.

He also vowed that the PPP, if voted to power, would ensure completion of the Pak-Iran gas pipeline besides supporting border trade. “I will bring gas from Iran for the textile industry of Pakistan to reduce its input cost,” he said.

Mr Zardari recalled that when he was head of the state, he had advocated for “trade not aid” during his talks with the European Union.

He said Pakistani entrepreneurs should learn to sell their products in the international markets with the right combo. Referring to Bangladesh’s advantage of GSP plus status, the PPP co-chairman said 70pc of Indian textile products had the tag of “Made in Bangladesh” and shipped to Europe for sale.

He also suggested provision of quality crop seeds to promote the agriculture sector and help stabilise the agrarian economy.

I am so happy. So happy. These PDM stooges are now begging businesses to stay in Pakistan LOL They hate overseas Pakistanis and scold them 24/7. Now their own local businesses are leaving LOL

Is Khawaja Asif going to hold an anti-businessmen speech against local Pakistani businessmen? Everyone is boycotting Pakistan at the moment.
 
If Zardari guy is as corrupt as people say, he has all the tarkeebs to keep businesses happy and stay invested in Pakistan.

Thing with Pk is, or so I'm told by reliable sources.. is that nearly nobody pays any taxes, like not even using loopholes/rebates and all those legal tricks.. they outright just don't pay lol

not sure how true that is, but still..
 
What good is "1000% return " ( whatever that means) if life is itself in danger.
 
Straight from one of the leading horses mouth of PDM, it means Pakistan is screwed for good, due to the selfish egos of PDM and clever generals they have created an environment of fear and lawlessness where dodgy police can barge into anyone's homes kidnap anyone steal items much as they can and demand ransom for letting the person go.

Why should anyone do business in the kind of environment where there is no security and political stability.
 
That is what i used to think too. But in reality FBR officials always demand bribes instead of taxes. If you have to pay 1 lakh in taxes its easier to pay 40k bribe and you are free to go......on the other hand if you want to legally pay taxes they will humiliate you and cause problems.

Source: many cousins/friends own businesses in Pak
 
What’s is the matter ?

Feeling the heat ?
 
Reminds me of a time when Karachi became the notorious kidnap capital of the world with masked gunmen shooting their rivals and innocent people from the mountains. Zardaris PPP hired hitmen, Uzair Baloch to take out MQM while MQM had their own assassins and torture chambers to retaliate on the orders of London based Altaf Hussain.
Business people moved out of the city in their thousands. You wanted purana Pakistan, you are welcome to it Mr 10% swine.
 
This bastarx doesn’t know anything about business , only looting and extortion. Charter of BS economy with political party, another word for extortion. Pay the political party money and you can do business and we will make sure no taxes etc.. what a greedy cunx.

Still looting no fear of death and the afterlife. Thinks he can bribe and pay his way into paradise… same with Zardari Jr..
 

