Zainab Abbas: Pakistan reporter who left India for Safety, not forced to Leave !

Zainab Abbas: Pakistan reporter who left India sorry for old posts Zainab Abbas says she left because she was scared by a backlash over her old social media posts.

Zainab Abbas, who was covering the Cricket World Cup, left on Monday after a backlash over her old social media posts that allegedly mocked India and the Hindu religion.Abbas said she felt "intimidated and scared" by the online reactions."I understand and deeply regret the hurt caused by the posts that were circulated. I wish to make clear that they do not represent my values or who I am as a person today," Abbas said in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter).Abbas was part of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) digital team covering the ongoing World Cup matches. She arrived in India last week and had reported on Pakistan's World Cup opener against the Netherlands. She was due to attend her country's other matches in Bengaluru, Chennai and Ahmedabad. Pakistan will play India in Ahmedabad on Saturday.Relations between the two countries are tense - the neighbours have fought three wars since they became independent nations in 1947.Abbas faced criticism from Indian social media users after a lawyer in capital Delhi lodged a police complaint against her last week over her old posts.Advocate Vineet Jindal's complaint alleged that Abbas had an unofficial account on X (formerly Twitter) from which she had posted "derogatory and provocative posts" about India and the Hindu religion. These posts are no longer available on X, but screenshots went viral.Mr Jindal also cited a tweet from Abbas's current X account in which she wrote about Kashmir's right to self-determination. The Himalayan region is divided between India and Pakistan and both claim it in full.The lawyer also wrote a letter to a top official in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the governing body of Indian cricket, seeking Abbas's removal as an ICC presenter."I was neither asked to leave nor was I deported," she further added in the statement.