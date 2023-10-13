What's new

Zainab Abbas: Pakistan reporter who left India for Safety, not forced to Leave !

Hero786

Hero786

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Sep 30, 2016
Messages
969
Reaction score
1
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
zainababbastwitter1697126781-0.jpg


A Pakistani cricket commentator who abruptly left India earlier this week has denied that she was asked to leave the country.

Zainab Abbas, who was covering the Cricket World Cup, left on Monday after a backlash over her old social media posts that allegedly mocked India and the Hindu religion.

Abbas said she felt "intimidated and scared" by the online reactions.

She also apologised to people who were offended by the posts.

"I understand and deeply regret the hurt caused by the posts that were circulated. I wish to make clear that they do not represent my values or who I am as a person today," Abbas said in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Abbas was part of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) digital team covering the ongoing World Cup matches. She arrived in India last week and had reported on Pakistan's World Cup opener against the Netherlands. She was due to attend her country's other matches in Bengaluru, Chennai and Ahmedabad. Pakistan will play India in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Relations between the two countries are tense - the neighbours have fought three wars since they became independent nations in 1947.

Abbas faced criticism from Indian social media users after a lawyer in capital Delhi lodged a police complaint against her last week over her old posts.

Advocate Vineet Jindal's complaint alleged that Abbas had an unofficial account on X (formerly Twitter) from which she had posted "derogatory and provocative posts" about India and the Hindu religion. These posts are no longer available on X, but screenshots went viral.

Mr Jindal also cited a tweet from Abbas's current X account in which she wrote about Kashmir's right to self-determination. The Himalayan region is divided between India and Pakistan and both claim it in full.
The lawyer also wrote a letter to a top official in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the governing body of Indian cricket, seeking Abbas's removal as an ICC presenter.

In her statement, Abbas said that even though there was no "immediate threat to her safety", her family and friends from both India and Pakistan were concerned and that she also felt that she needed some "space and time to reflect on what had happened".

After her departure from India, there was speculation that she had been forced to leave. But an ICC spokesperson had told the BBC that she had left for personal reasons.

www.bbc.com

Zainab Abbas: Pakistan reporter who left India sorry for old posts

Zainab Abbas says she left because she was scared by a backlash over her old social media posts.
www.bbc.com

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1712504313376104800

"I was neither asked to leave nor was I deported," she further added in the statement.


Posts from unverified X account, formerly Twitter, had gone viral after she announced that she would be covering the ICC mega event in India.

FO condemns unwarranted case against Zainab Abbas in India​


tribune.com.pk

FO condemns unwarranted case against Zainab Abbas in India | The Express Tribune

Baloch reminds India its responsibility to provide favourable environment to Pakistani team as host country for WC
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 

Similar threads

Muji.Iqbal
60% of India in poverty While Pakistan is only 40% - CNN According to World Bank - Official Figures Reported - Source Available for Statistics
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
81
Views
2K
Trichy
Trichy
Hero786
Father extradited from Pakistan to Italy in 'honour killing' case
Replies
10
Views
456
epebble
E
INDIAPOSITIVE
Bangladeshi woman Sanya Akhtar travels to India to be with husband Saurabh Kant Tiwari sees him with another wife
2
Replies
28
Views
888
hembo
hembo
hatehs
Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Stripped, Assaulted, Forced for Unnatural Sex in Pilibhit, Husband Among Six Booked
Replies
1
Views
183
Bilal9
Bilal9
hatehs
Hindu Cop behind Jaipur Train Shooting Also Forced Muslim Women to say "Jai Mata" at Gunpoint
Replies
0
Views
136
hatehs
hatehs

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom