ZAB's Nationalization of 1972 and the Pakistan Before That

Recently I butted head with several PDF senior guys in a thread. In that thread, I asserted that if today's Pakistan even exists, it was because of the Ayub Khan era of 1958-1969. My argument was that the Pakistan of pre 1958, especially between 1951-1958 was in a dangerous downward spiral but Ayub not only stabilized the political environment but his contributions to the economy were huge. I believe Pakistan would have a different path forward--a very prosperous one had ZAB not nationalized major industries. Yes, there is the fabled '22 families controlling most wealth' blah blah but where was the wealth before that? Some member here even accused me of from a military background and I had to counter them--I am not.If you want to know my background, then, without disclosing too much: It is Urdu speaking background, born and raised in Karachi. Both parents and their elders came from India after 1947 and both came with money and expertise to start textile businesses as did dozens of other relatives--yes, there were literally dozens of textile mills of various sizes in Karachi, started by my immigrant grandparents' generation. They were not feudal like most of the Pakistan was. Industries were established by them and workers were hired irrespective of their ethnic background. I will also add that mother's side of relative had established at least seven industrial units in Karachi.All that changed with Bhutto's ill-advised nationalization of 1972. Here, a Punjabi Mujeeb ur Rehman Shami is giving credit to the generation of my immigrant grandparents, and also saying don't compare Pakistan with Bangladesh; I think he's hinting Pakistan has much more potential.Needless to say, Mujeeb is endorsing the economic vitality in Pakistan due to the Ayub Khan era. This video is not only an affirmation of the role played by the Urdu speakers from India in Pakistan but also Mujeeb's advice to Pakistanis to stay positive! Mujeeb is at a very old age and he wants to speak the truth and be remembered for his words. I hope he, and journalists like him live long!Pakistan Zindabad!