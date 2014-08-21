What's new

Z-8 and Z-18 transport helicopter thread

1568260_-_main.jpg


A new anti-submarine warfare (ASW) helicopter for the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) is undergoing trials and testing, according to news reports and Chinese military websites.

The aircraft, believed to be designated Z-18F, has been developed from the Changhe Aircraft Industry Group (CAIG) Z-8, itself a derivative of the long-serving French SA-321 Super Frelon.

Images show that the Z-18 features a redesigned cockpit and modified hull form, while previous company statements suggest extensive use of composites and titanium in its construction. The reports also state that it is fitted with a new type of engine and composite main rotor blades.

These modifications appear to be in line with the Avicopter AC313 commercial design (originally designated Z-8F-100) that first flew from CAIG's Jingdezhen production facility in 2010. The AC313 is powered by three Pratt & Whitney (P&W) PT6B-67A engines, giving it a max speed around 180 kt, an operating range of 485 n miles, and an internal load capacity of 4 tonnes.

However, the Z-18 military variants are highly unlikely to have P&W engines in view of the fines imposed on P&W for supplying engines and control systems that were subsequently installed in the WZ-10 attack helicopter. Instead it is probable that the Z-18 is fitted with a development of the WZ-6 derivative of the Turbomeca Turmo 3C that powers the Z-8. AVIC (Engines) and Turbomeca (Safran) are jointly developing the Ardiden 3C/WZ16 engine that will power the medium-lift AC352/Z-15 derivative of the EC175.

The Z-18F ASW variant is equipped with a dipping sonar and reports suggest that it can carry up to 32 sonobuoys and 4 lightweight torpedoes such as the Yu-7. It has a prominent chin-mounted surface search radar and it is probable that the aircraft is fitted with a datalink like the Ka-28s in service with the PLA Navy, enabling it to operate in third-party targeting mode for long-range anti-ship cruise missiles launched from frigate or destroyer escorts.

COMMENT
None of the current PLAN destroyers or frigates will be able to support the 13.8-tonne maximum take-off weight of the Z-18, so in the near term it will be limited to operating at sea from the carrier Liaoning and the three Type 071 amphibious landing platform docks. The anticipated construction of Type 081 landing platform helicopter ships and Type 055 destroyers would increase the number of platforms that are capable of embarking the aircraft.

The Z-18F is the third variant to emerge, alongside a utility/VIP transport version and an airborne early warning (AEW) platform, possibly with the designation Z-18J. Mock-ups and prototypes of the AEW version, which has a radar antenna fitted in place of the loading ramp that is lowered for operation when the helicopter is airborne, have been photographed on Liaoning 's flight deck.

As with the Shenyang J-15 carrier strike aircraft, which features a shark emblem, the Z-18s appear to be marked with squadron-type emblems: the AEW variant is marked with a flying bat and the ASW aircraft with a swooping eagle. Commentators have suggested that both will be embarked on Liaoning in due course, with speculation that the carrier's air wing will include four AEW and four ASW helicopters, significantly enhancing its self-protection.

IHS Jane's recently reported that China also needs to deploy fixed-wing airborne early warning and control aircraft. Deploying a PLAN equivalent of the US' Northrop Grumman E-2C Hawkeye, perhaps derived from existing land-based aircraft, therefore represents a minimum requirement, although this would also require a carrier fitted with a catapult launching system.

China unveils ASW version of Z-18 helicopter - IHS Jane's 360
 
A much improved version of the Z-8, these new helicopters can operate even in Tibet. This development will really strength PLA's ability to supply and its war making capabilities in the region.

Good times.
100834cb4hxhahx15xx6ha.jpg.thumb.jpg

100835ck17o7y61wog37g3.jpg.thumb.jpg

100833gnh16a1nwza60a75.jpg.thumb.jpg


To see some obvious difference, this is a Z-8, look at the nose and also the landing gear, a lot of big difference for this helicopter.
101511p31rogk4r8whntr9.jpg.thumb.jpg



In other news the first air cav Brigade has been created, we may be late, but we have finally created an air cav unit, and more will follow as we continue to break the barriers imposed on us by having primitive helicopter technology.
 
AgentOrange said:
The Z-18 can't come a moment too soon. China is still deficient in helicopters for disaster relief.
Not going to help China much regarding the highlighted.

Anyone who has ever been in a helo, either as a beneficiary of its many capabilities or even as a tourist, usually develops a new appreciation for the aircraft they never gave much thought before. The helo is often called 'The God Machine' or an angel or other variants of some divine creatures for good reasons. And the people who appreciates the helo the most are medical people and their charges.

That said...The reason why the Z-18, and it looks to be a capable medium transport helo, may not help China much is because internal Chinese airspace is still under strict military control. Of all the man-made flying machines, the helo is the most suitable and most amenable to civil aviation.

Medical emergencies, even when it is a positive thing like delivering a baby, are unexpected events that should NOT require filed flight plans before executions. Civil aviation is the best community to respond to these events. These events require the air ambulance to move in forward flight as soon as safety allows, which is between 100 to 1000 meters altitude and below most radars. You do not know if the victim is bleeding out or not, do not know if there are any internal injuries, you have very little information about the target landing area and must have faith on local authorities, and you must fly even if all you can do is drop the medic or just medical supplies. There is no time to call Beijing for permission to take off. These emergencies also require direct routes flight, not controlled air corridors that may involve altitude and heading changes. How many lives could have been saved if the Sichuan earthquake was accessible by civil aviation ?
 
gambit said:
Not going to help China much regarding the highlighted.

Anyone who has ever been in a helo, either as a beneficiary of its many capabilities or even as a tourist, usually develops a new appreciation for the aircraft they never gave much thought before. The helo is often called 'The God Machine' or an angel or other variants of some divine creatures for good reasons. And the people who appreciates the helo the most are medical people and their charges.

That said...The reason why the Z-18, and it looks to be a capable medium transport helo, may not help China much is because internal Chinese airspace is still under strict military control. Of all the man-made flying machines, the helo is the most suitable and most amenable to civil aviation.

Medical emergencies, even when it is a positive thing like delivering a baby, are unexpected events that should NOT require filed flight plans before executions. Civil aviation is the best community to respond to these events. These events require the air ambulance to move in forward flight as soon as safety allows, which is between 100 to 1000 meters altitude and below most radars. You do not know if the victim is bleeding out or not, do not know if there are any internal injuries, you have very little information about the target landing area and must have faith on local authorities, and you must fly even if all you can do is drop the medic or just medical supplies. There is no time to call Beijing for permission to take off. These emergencies also require direct routes flight, not controlled air corridors that may involve altitude and heading changes. How many lives could have been saved if the Sichuan earthquake was accessible by civil aviation ?
Good points. However, I read somewhere that nationwide, China only has helicopters numbering in the hundreds both civil and military. Compared to the thousands in service in the United States. After the Sichuan earthquake, though China's air traffic controllers may have been severely tested and found wanting in some instances, too often one would hear stories about Chinese first responders having to walk half a day to the disaster area because it was only accessible by chopper and China simply didn't have enough. IMO, at this point, any medium and heavy lift helos in any form would be desirable just to fill out the shortage in numbers in case something terrible happens again.
 
Genesis said:
A much improved version of the Z-8, these new helicopters can operate even in Tibet. This development will really strength PLA's ability to supply and its war making capabilities in the region.

Good times.
100834cb4hxhahx15xx6ha.jpg.thumb.jpg

100835ck17o7y61wog37g3.jpg.thumb.jpg

100833gnh16a1nwza60a75.jpg.thumb.jpg


To see some obvious difference, this is a Z-8, look at the nose and also the landing gear, a lot of big difference for this helicopter.
101511p31rogk4r8whntr9.jpg.thumb.jpg



In other news the first air cav Brigade has been created, we may be late, but we have finally created an air cav unit, and more will follow as we continue to break the barriers imposed on us by having primitive helicopter technology.
I am sure Pak will need it in good numbers like about 150 for PAA, 50 for PN and PAF and about some 110 for Paramilitary.
 
black-hawk_101 said:
I am sure Pak will need it in good numbers like about 150 for PAA, 50 for PN and PAF and about some 110 for Paramilitary.
I would prefer the Transport helicopter Turkey is looking to build which is similar to Black HAWK and in really large numbers @Hakan @Neptune
 

