Z-10 & Z-19 Combat Helicopter News & Discussion

Yes, it's a newly-released helicopter, and it made its maiden flight on August 10, 2010.

LONDON August 10 news: According to the Russian military-industrial complex site on Aug. 9 report, China Aviation Industry Corporation has recently unveiled its newly developed attack helicopters - the first stand straight -19 test with machine.



The new attack helicopters to the Chinese Army Aviation fleet of straight-9W-based research, mainly used to attack tanks and other heavy targets.



Published photos from the current point of view, direct -19's body is relatively narrow, with the tandem cockpit components. It retains the straight-9WA the tail and main rotor helicopter design. In addition, to reduce design risk, AVIC Group may also be installed for the direct -19 straight-9WA with the same power plant. Media reports said the direct -19 attack helicopter in May this year completed its first flight.



Some analysts have pointed out that the direct -10 medium-sized attack helicopter development work is now nearing completion, while new entrants are likely to launch the direct -19 with the formation of high and low with the former, the former quantity to cover the shortage. In addition, the integration of the power unit had problems, leading to direct the progress of -10 project delays, which may also lead to the development of the direct -19 Chinese, one of the reasons. Straight -10 helicopter April 29, 2003 completed its first flight, the exhaust ports help reduce the use of the infrared signal design. Initially, the direct -10 equipment is manufactured in Canada PT6C-76C engine, but production models may be equipped with the same engine with direct -9. It is said that the first straight-10A equipped Chinese Army have already begun.



Developed as the basis of straight -19 straight-9W is the first production of attack helicopters, is currently the main equipment of China Army Aviation troops. Direct-9W equipped with powerful "Red Arrow-8A" anti-tank missiles, 57/90 mm rockets, 23 mm cannon and used against air targets TY-90 air to air missiles.​

