Z-10 & Z-19 Combat Helicopter News & Discussion

Akasa

Akasa

Yes, it's a newly-released helicopter, and it made its maiden flight on August 10, 2010.

Reports:

TRANSLATED FROM MANDARIN:
LONDON August 10 news: According to the Russian military-industrial complex site on Aug. 9 report, China Aviation Industry Corporation has recently unveiled its newly developed attack helicopters - the first stand straight -19 test with machine.

The new attack helicopters to the Chinese Army Aviation fleet of straight-9W-based research, mainly used to attack tanks and other heavy targets.

Published photos from the current point of view, direct -19's body is relatively narrow, with the tandem cockpit components. It retains the straight-9WA the tail and main rotor helicopter design. In addition, to reduce design risk, AVIC Group may also be installed for the direct -19 straight-9WA with the same power plant. Media reports said the direct -19 attack helicopter in May this year completed its first flight.

Some analysts have pointed out that the direct -10 medium-sized attack helicopter development work is now nearing completion, while new entrants are likely to launch the direct -19 with the formation of high and low with the former, the former quantity to cover the shortage. In addition, the integration of the power unit had problems, leading to direct the progress of -10 project delays, which may also lead to the development of the direct -19 Chinese, one of the reasons. Straight -10 helicopter April 29, 2003 completed its first flight, the exhaust ports help reduce the use of the infrared signal design. Initially, the direct -10 equipment is manufactured in Canada PT6C-76C engine, but production models may be equipped with the same engine with direct -9. It is said that the first straight-10A equipped Chinese Army have already begun.

Developed as the basis of straight -19 straight-9W is the first production of attack helicopters, is currently the main equipment of China Army Aviation troops. Direct-9W equipped with powerful "Red Arrow-8A" anti-tank missiles, 57/90 mm rockets, 23 mm cannon and used against air targets TY-90 air to air missiles.​

REAL PHOTOS:
01130_1721393907892931235.jpg

01130_58784655478052447.jpg

01130_750166754735628206.jpg
(Bottom one)
 
Hi SinoSoldier, where did you get that third pic in your first post? It is a concept drawing for the WZ-10 attack helicopter created by Stingray, the webmaster of Stingray's List of Rotorcraft and Stingray's Rotorcraft Forum, which I'm a member of. It is NOT a drawing of the WZ-19, he says it is what he thought the WZ-10 looked like when he made the drawing.

I'd give you a link to the thread where he says this but I can't post links until I made 15 posts. :P
 
Hi SinoSoldier, where did you get that third pic in your first post? It is a concept drawing for the WZ-10 attack helicopter created by Stingray, the webmaster of Stingray's List of Rotorcraft and Stingray's Rotorcraft Forum, which I'm a member of. It is NOT a drawing of the WZ-19, he says it is what he thought the WZ-10 looked like when he made the drawing.

I'd give you a link to the thread where he says this but I can't post links until I made 15 posts. :P
Sinosoldier's referencing has never been stellar. I wouldn't sweat it.
 
Hi SinoSoldier, where did you get that third pic in your first post? It is a concept drawing for the WZ-10 attack helicopter created by Stingray, the webmaster of Stingray's List of Rotorcraft and Stingray's Rotorcraft Forum, which I'm a member of. It is NOT a drawing of the WZ-19, he says it is what he thought the WZ-10 looked like when he made the drawing.

I'd give you a link to the thread where he says this but I can't post links until I made 15 posts. :P
The one at the very top is the WZ-19. The 2 ones at the bottom are the WZ-10.
 
Hard to say. Because LCH is just a prototype. Which mean it could take atleast 3-5years befor it's ready. And consider then WZ-10 should be getting a upgrade already.
 
Hard to say. Because LCH is just a prototype. Which mean it could take atleast 3-5years befor it's ready. And consider then WZ-10 should be getting a upgrade already.
Atleast do some homework before posting.
LCH is in development phase.
LCH IOC-Dec. 10
FOC-Dec.2011
It will get inducted in forces in 2012.

These are few videos
YouTube - First flight - Indian HAL LCH Light Combat Helicopter

YouTube - India gunship HAL LCH Light Combat Helicopter - first flight

YouTube - IAF HAL LCH Light Combat Helicopter NDTV documentary in Hindi (1 of 2)
 
