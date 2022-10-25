Z-10 ME/P deliveries to begin from 2023

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
Better in every way except power-to-weight ratio. T-129 is hard to beat in that. But anyways Z-10ME and T-129 are not mutually exclusive, in fact, i think they would work together quite well.How does this platform compare to the variant we initially wanted from Turkey?
For now, it seems that the Z-10ME is the primary anti-tank option, the T129 is the preferred armed recon and high-altitude option.I guess we are talking about the new engine?
i guess if you look at the Z-10ME2's defensive kit, its very much offensively positioned IMO, seemingly being designed to operate in heavily defended airspaces, just looking at the photos of it the amount of radar arrays on it is surprising, no other helicopter out there has such an amount of self protection jammer arrays, alongside LWRs, Radar based MAWS, and also IR MAWS, this thing is a flying tankFor now, it seems that the Z-10ME is the primary anti-tank option, the T129 is the preferred armed recon and high-altitude option.
Z-10ME has proven to be capable in high attitude. The engine problem has solve.For now, it seems that the Z-10ME is the primary anti-tank option, the T129 is the preferred armed recon and high-altitude option.
T-129 considered a light helo while Z-10ME is considered medium weight and better armour.Better in every way except power-to-weight ratio. T-129 is hard to beat in that. But anyways Z-10ME and T-129 are not mutually exclusive, in fact, i think they would work together quite well.
A bit skeptical about the armed recon role.For now, it seems that the Z-10ME is the primary anti-tank option, the T129 is the preferred armed recon and high-altitude option.
Z10 is already in the game. ME variant isn't thoAnyone here play War Thunder? I kind of want to see this in WT soon.