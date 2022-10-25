What's new

Z-10 ME/P deliveries to begin from 2023

Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Apr 28, 2011
Messages
53,996
Reaction score
87
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
1666704091225.png
Z-10
 
How does this platform compare to the variant we initially wanted from Turkey?
 
Bilal Khan (Quwa) said:
For now, it seems that the Z-10ME is the primary anti-tank option, the T129 is the preferred armed recon and high-altitude option.
Click to expand...
i guess if you look at the Z-10ME2's defensive kit, its very much offensively positioned IMO, seemingly being designed to operate in heavily defended airspaces, just looking at the photos of it the amount of radar arrays on it is surprising, no other helicopter out there has such an amount of self protection jammer arrays, alongside LWRs, Radar based MAWS, and also IR MAWS, this thing is a flying tank
1666708875792.png
 
Bilal Khan (Quwa) said:
For now, it seems that the Z-10ME is the primary anti-tank option, the T129 is the preferred armed recon and high-altitude option.
Click to expand...
Z-10ME has proven to be capable in high attitude. The engine problem has solve.

China own Z-20 helo engine horsepower even exceed the one uses on UH-60 Blackhawk.

Princeps Senatus said:
Better in every way except power-to-weight ratio. T-129 is hard to beat in that. But anyways Z-10ME and T-129 are not mutually exclusive, in fact, i think they would work together quite well.
Click to expand...
T-129 considered a light helo while Z-10ME is considered medium weight and better armour.
 
Last edited:
We need atleast 100 modern Attack Helicopters.
 

Similar threads

B
Saudi Arabia, China, and Z-10 attack helicopters
Replies
1
Views
675
Path-Finder
Path-Finder
beijingwalker
Stunning Image Of China’s ‘Apache Helicopter’ (Z-10ME) Breaks Internet; Netizens Speculate A Possible Sale To Pakistan
2 3
Replies
38
Views
8K
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
VkdIndian
10 Conflicts to Watch in 2023
Replies
0
Views
415
VkdIndian
VkdIndian
Zarvan
The AK-12 Model of 2023
Replies
2
Views
261
Fish
Fish
Viet
VinFast rolls out long-awaited electric SUVs, eyes overseas deliveries
Replies
3
Views
310
Viet
Viet

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom