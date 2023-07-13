"You shouldn’t wear the skullcap when in uniform" - footage of radical Hindu female passenger harassing Muslim bus conductor goes viral

hatehs
FULL MEMBER
- Joined
- Mar 10, 2023
- Messages
- 633
- Reaction score
- -2
- Country
- Location
Bus conductor forced to remove skullcap in Bengaluru draws flakMAKTOOB STAFF
A video of a female passenger asking a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus conductor to remove his skull cap has gone viral, drawing flak from a section of social media users.
“You practice your religion at home. You shouldn’t wear the skullcap when in uniform,” says the woman. The conductor responds, “I have been wearing it for many years, madam.”
The date of the incident or the identity of the people in the video is not available. Yet the incident has caught the attention of the city police and asked the user who posted the video, Mohamed Haneef, to share details of the incident.
The one-and-a-half-minute clip shot by the unidentified woman shows her asking the conductor whether he can wear a skullcap when in uniform as a conductor. The middle-aged man politely said he could probably wear it as he has done it for many years.
The woman insists the conductor must remove his green cap, adding she won’t “object if you wear it at the mosque or your house”.
The conductor is then seen removing the skullcap in a packed bus.
Retweeting the video, Karnataka-based journalist Prajwal called out the incident “moral policing”.
Several Muslim Twitter users condemned the “harassment” of the passenger and pointed out the larger intolerance infecting the people.
Bus conductor forced to remove skullcap in Bengaluru draws flak
A video of a female passenger asking a Bengaluru bus conductor to remove his skull cap has gone viral on social media.
maktoobmedia.com