You save peoples life, We loose credit, Now face our Revenge !

محمد علی سواتی: آلائی ڈولی حادثے میں متعدد بچوں کو بچانے والے علی سواتی کی خان پور زپ لائن کیوں اکھاڑی گئی؟ - BBC News اردو صوبہ خیبرپختونخوا کے ضلع آلائی میں حادثے کی شکار چیئر لفٹ میں پھنسے طلبا کو زپ لائن کے ذریعے ریسکیو کرنے والوں میں سے ایک زپ لائن ماہر محمد علی سواتی کی خان پور ڈیم پر موجود زپ لائن واپڈا حکام نے ’تجاوزات میں شامل ہونے کے باعث‘ اکھاڑ دی ہے۔

Photo SessionZipline expert Muhammad Ali Swati, one of the people who rescued students trapped in a chairlift in the Alai district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan, has been pulled down for 'encroachment' on the Khanpur Dam zipline. .Muhammad Ali recently became famous on social media for rescuing students trapped in a chairlift in Alai and was subsequently awarded a certificate by caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar in a ceremony.On Sunday, he shared a video on social media in which he said that he had a zip line at Khanpur Dam in Haripur districtwhich was established for one and a half years and when he installed this zip line. At that time, no one had raised anyobjection'Now when he started working, WAPDA officials suddenly arrived and took away the zip line.'Talking to BBC, Ali said that 'I am giving the rent of this place and this land is not WAPDA's, yet WAPDA people came on Sunday and took away all the goods using heavy machinery. have gone.'He told the BBC that 'where this zip line was installed it was installed at the Orange Lake resort and it went over the dam and landed on the other side which is a local person's land. I had checked the record of this land and it is in the name of the person who died and I was also paying the rent.'However, the WAPDA administration of Khanpur Dam told the BBC that an operation against encroachment is currently underway in the area and action has been taken against people encroaching on itWhen the administration was contacted about this, the officials said that 'not only the zip line of Muhammad Ali Swati, but there are about 70 such encroachments in Haripur district which have been removed and among them are the influential personalities of the area. 'He further said that 'They include lawyers, politicians and bureaucrats and wherever there were encroachments, they were removed.'When he was asked that this land was rented by Ali Swati from someone and he was paying the rent, he said that we have all the documents that this land belongs to WAPDA and about it. A notice was issued against which an injunction was sought and action was taken when the stay was overAli Swati's cause of fame in recent times was rescuing children from chairlifts. The chairlift that got stuck between two mountains due to a broken cable and seven students and a youth were trapped in it for 15 hours.Military helicopters started an operation to rescue these children, but only one child could be rescued by the helicopter.One child was rescued by local people and the remaining five children and a youth were rescued by Ali Swati and his team and they completed the operation within a few hours.The operation was started at seven o'clock in the evening and was completed around eleven o'clock.Muhammad Ali Swati works in Pakistan to lay zip lines and for this he has established a company.On their behalf, these zip lines have been installed in different cities of the country, in which Kaghan Valley has the highest zip line, besides, there are also zip lines installed in Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Skardu.