Yellen arrives in Beijing.

No red carpets, only red line.
 
Why should China receive her just as Blinken was ? She is coming to bring troubles for China, she wants China to buy US junk bonds foremost, China should just tell her to mind US own business.
 
I think that she is coming to ask China not to dump US bonds.

It seems that many parts of the US government are not talking to each other. One minute a call to war with China, then a call to 'calm things down', and now a begging visit for help.

I like the total lack of ceremony for her, like walking off a Ryan airline flight.

Did she have to carry her own suitcase?
 
Why should China receive her just as Blinken was ? She is coming to bring troubles for China, she wants China to buy US junk bonds foremost, China should just tell her to mind US own business.
She should visit Pakistan, we would treat her better
 
No red carpet.
Such a frail old woman, it's crazy.
She wasn't appointed Treasury Secretary for her ability to lift weights.

I think that she is coming to ask China not to dump US bonds.

It seems that many parts of the US government are not talking to each other. One minute a call to war with China, then a call to 'calm things down', and now a begging visit for help.

I like the total lack of ceremony for her, like walking off a Ryan airline flight.

Did she have to carry her own suitcase?
She is a technocrat and not a politician. She used to be an economics professor and served a long time in the Federal Reserve system. Her husband is also an economics professor who won the Nobel Prize. They have a very simple lifestyle.

Yellen was one of the voices in the Biden administration who wanted to lift the Trump era tariffs but got overruled by the hawks. Her concern is mainly economics which the Chinese will like. The problem is that she is not part of Biden's inner circle so her influence is limited.
 
