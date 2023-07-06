Yellen arrives in Beijing.

She is a technocrat and not a politician. She used to be an economics professor and served a long time in the Federal Reserve system. Her husband is also an economics professor who won the Nobel Prize. They have a very simple lifestyle.
Yellen was one of the voices in the Biden administration who wanted to lift the Trump era tariffs but got overruled by the hawks. Her concern is mainly economics which the Chinese will like. The problem is that she is not part of Biden's inner circle so her influence is limited.