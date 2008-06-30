Year 2008: Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) Notifications Regarding Pakistan

Pakistan - C-130 Fleet Upgrade Program

pakistan_13-76.pdf

Lorna Jons (703) 604-6618​ Transmittal No:

13-76​ WASHINGTON, Mar 11, 2014 - The Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress today of a possible Foreign Military Sale to Pakistan for a C-130 Fleet Upgrade Program and associated equipment, parts, training and logistical support for an estimated cost of $100 million.

The Government of Pakistan has requested a possible sale of C-130B/E avionics upgrades, engine management and mechanical upgrades, cargo delivery system installation, and replacement of outer wing sets on six aircraft. Also included are spare and repair parts, support equipment, publications and technical documentation, personnel training and training equipment, U.S. Government and contractor technical and logistics support services, and other related elements of logistics support. The estimated cost is $100 million.



This proposed sale will contribute to the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a Major Non-NATO ally which has been, and continues to be, an important force for regional stability and U.S. national security goals in the region.

The proposed sale will facilitate the continued operation of the Pakistan’s Air Force C-130 fleet (five C-130B and eleven C-130E models) for counter-insurgency/counter-terrorism flights; regional humanitarian operations; troop transport; and Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions within Pakistan and in the region. The fleet is facing airworthiness and obsolescence issues, and will require upgrades and repairs for continued operation and effectiveness. The proposed modernization of the C-130 fleet should ensure continued viability for an additional 10-15 years.

The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.

The principal contractor is unknown at this time and will be determined through a competitive bid process.

There are no known offset agreements in connection with this potential sale.

Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to Pakistan.

There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.

This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.

-30-

