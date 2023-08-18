Yasin Malik's wife Mushaal Hussain part of Pakistan's interim cabinet

third eye
Jailed separatist leader and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik's wife Mushaal Hussain Malik is reportedly a part of the Pakistan's 18-member caretaker cabinet that took oath on Thursday. Yasin Malik was awarded a life sentence by a trial court in a terror funding case last year.
According to reports, Mushaal will be working as a “special assistant” to Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar for human rights. She will not be a complete minister in his cabinet since she is not a Pakistani national, reported Pakistan website Aaj.
Mushaal is a Kashmiri leader - who married Yasin Malik in February 2009. Reportedly, the two met while Malik was on a tour in Pakistan in 2005.
In May this year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) approached the Delhi High Court seeking the death penalty for Yasin Malik, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail.
