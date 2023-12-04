What's new
Yajuj Majuj

Everything explicitly and remotely Gog Magog.

Might help to understand geopolitical developments.

I came across some interesting concepts that aren't widely spoken of. Too much to cover in a single post.

[Surah Kahf, 93-99]
93) ..until he reached ˹a pass˺ between two mountains. He found in front of them a people who could hardly understand ˹his˺ language. 94) They pleaded, “O Ⱬul-Qarnain! Surely Gog and Magog are spreading corruption throughout the land. Should we pay you tribute, provided that you build a wall between us and them?” 95) He responded, “What my Lord has provided for me is far better. But assist me with resources, and I will build a barrier between you and them. 96) Bring me blocks of iron!” Then, when he had filled up ˹the gap˺ between the two mountains, he ordered, “Blow!” When the iron became red hot, he said, “Bring me molten copper to pour over it.” 97) And so the enemies could neither scale nor tunnel through it. 98) He declared, “This is a mercy from my Lord. But when the promise of my Lord comes to pass, He will level it to the ground. And my Lord’s promise is ever true.” 99) On that Day, We will let them surge ˹like waves˺ over one another. Later, the Trumpet will be blown, and We will gather all ˹people˺ together.

The Ergenekon legend tells about a great crisis of the ancient Turks. Following a military defeat, the Turks took refuge in the legendary Ergenekon valley where they were trapped for four centuries. They were finally released when a blacksmith created a passage by melting the mountain, allowing the gray wolf Asena to lead them out. The people led out of the valley founded the Turkic Khaganate,
..allowing the gray wolf Asena to lead them out.
Etymology
According to Kazakh philologist Nemat Kelimebov and other Turkic-origin advocates, Ergenekon is a portmanteau derived from Old Turkic roots ergene "fording point, passage, mountain gorge" and kon "encampment, place of living" and can be translated as "encampment (of cattle breeders) in a mountain gorge".[3]

According to academics such as Russian linguist Zoriktuev, who attribute the myth originally to Mongolic peoples, the name was derived from the Argun River (Ergune) and kun, which in the Old Mongolian language meant a high plateau with steep slopes.[3]
It turns out that this myth is founded among all Mongolic and Turkic nations, as well as in the texts of many northern Chinese and Korean.

..allowing the gray wolf Asena to lead them out.
Asena, the mythical figure is seen as the progenitor of many Turkic nations, and it's offspring are officially (nonmythically) called the Ashina Clan - a ruling elite clan who were founders of many empires.

ENTER THE KHAZARS
Irbis (fl. 650 or 652) was according to a number of Russian sources the founder of the Khazar Khaganate.[1] The Khazars traced their origin to the Turkic Ashina clan who also founded the Onok Khaganate and Turkic Khaganate in Central Asia.[2]
