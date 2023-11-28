What's new

Xinjiang Uyghur war heros in the China-India 1962 border war

Xinjiang Uyghur war heros in the China-India 1962 border war


1962年，在中印边境自卫反击作战中，新疆军区骑兵第三团早已开赴喀喇昆仑山中参加了反蚕食的斗争任务。这支由新疆多民族组成英雄部队，为了保家卫国，打出军威，他们在战斗中表现英勇，涌现了战斗英雄司马义·买买提和“神炮排长”买买提·托乎提等英模立功人物。

In 1962, during the self-defense counterattack on the Sino-Indian border, the Third Cavalry Regiment of the Xinjiang Military Region had already gone to the Karakoram Mountains to participate in the anti-encroachment struggle. This ethnic group of heroes from Xinjiang, in order to protect their homeland and the country and demonstrate their military prowess, they performed bravely in the battle, and the fighting heroes Sima Yi Maimaiti and "Shencannon Platoon Leader" Maimaiti Tuohu emerged. Mention heroes and figures who have made meritorious deeds.
 
Xinjiang Uighur language channel TV show pays tribute to Uyghur veterans of the 1962 Sino-Indian War

v2-a619f51bd8d9f4f3621996d755c211d2_r-jpg.718904
 
Retired Uighur PLA soldier taking care of his fellow Uighur fallen PLA comerades from China India war for 47 years

1962年，中印边境战争爆发，艾买尔·依提和之前的新兵班长司马义·买买提从不同的方向开赴海拔4500多米的喀喇昆仑山边防前线。那一晚，星空浩渺，久别重逢的战友，知无不言。离别时刻，双方约定，将来生死未卜，如果谁活着，就为逝去的一方照顾家人，在清明时节，为对方清扫一下墓碑。

一语成谶，年轻气盛的一句戏言，却成了相互间的生死约定。

In 1962 Sino India border war, Xinjiang garrison was the first PLA unit engaged with advancing Indian troops, PLA Xinjiang garrison troops didn't have strength in number and heavy guns, but they fought bravely and many died in fighting superior enemies, Uighur PLA soldier Aimaier Yiti was there in the fighting and witness many fellow Uighur PLA soldiers and officers sacrificed their lives in the battle, he himself was seriously injured and was saved by fellow soldiers, he believes that his was given a sencond life by his fellow fallen PLA comrades so he decided to use the rest of his life to take care of their graves.

wm_45b25692d65b66739a453142d9d1adef.jpg
 
Aimaier Yiti passed away couples of years ago, now his son takes over his job , taking care of the fallen war heros and other heros who sacrificed their lives defending China

调整大小 4A4377FC7E13D333EFF8388233AC30233B947C7F_size1531_w4000_h2662.jpg

调整大小 D1CD0F4854A2EFE01DDE3E5E0FC5CC61A1A66545_size1531_w4316_h2799.jpg

调整大小 E42A9A59CD1D51F2628E9CB6B826B91A5CEBBB82_size4124_w3740_h2426.jpg

调整大小 9BD41473A20CDA3B7601B31A375DB60DC0F990BA_size4688_w4176_h2784.jpg

调整大小 72A0FCE24A203431D4BBB84546606BE14405CD1A_size1656_w3500_h2333.jpg
调整大小 F2BB18F5AC94A25CBBE41CD6CAE6644EA8417C07_size2334_w3500_h2310.jpg
调整大小 07366ECE3BC9208103F889B0FFD8B4DD36721356_size1882_w3500_h2384.jpg
调整大小 E2B865BECFC69415ADF7AFB4B817575AFAB296DA_size3218_w6000_h4000.jpg
调整大小 0220A0DD2725242A09D5CFF37E0D2CC8B45DD53F_size3501_w3535_h2305.jpg
调整大小 D31EC3B7FB28F6C19AEC4FEB1D88285344EB703A_size3919_w3316_h2280.jpg
调整大小 4F851EE0E2481F00FE77EFFC0DC1CD6ECA71CF56_size1744_w3500_h2272.jpg
调整大小 0F07F751B168727064A4801360C90CDCFB3FAE14_size1254_w3500_h2280.jpg

调整大小 W020230402619881184226.jpeg

调整大小 W020230402692541276839.jpeg
 
18 years old Uyghur boy Kamili joins PLA and submits request to ask to serve at China-India border after seeing another 18 years old PLA soldier Chen Xiangrong 陈祥榕 died defending China against Indian agressors. Kamili was a senior in high school and he decided to joined the army and request to serve at the frontline where fallen hero Chen Xiangrong 陈祥榕 used to fight. Kamili keeps a Chen Xiangrong 陈祥榕 's portrait on his bed and solutes to Chen, he said Chen's heroism and bravery always motivate and encourge him and he will learn from Chen and is always ready to fight or even die to defend the motherland.

 
Inspired by the heros of China-India border clash, girl quit college and joins PLA and becomes female PLA boxing champion


After watching China- India border conflict and one single China PLA officer fearlessly holding his ground and stretching his arms to stop hundreds of Indian intruders, Uyghur college girl Fei Luore 菲罗热·司坎旦 decided to quit college and joined the PLA. She was a college student when the border conflict broke out,

She studied in a police college and won the national champion of free style boxing in Chinese police championship and everyone thought her would pursue an athletic career and her next goal would be the national champion, but she quit it and joined the army, she is so inspired by the courage shown by the Chinese soldiers in the Chinese-Indian border conflict and determined to become a PLA soldier just like the border conflict heros to defend China.

调整大小 a3662f0e25554e249729963f3c8649c6.jpeg

413.jpg

b4d564dc9d5d4d11b172fa987b4d8ff8.jpeg

b88628816e7f4ecbb50856e7d091d1dc.jpeg
 
