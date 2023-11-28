beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Nov 4, 2011
- Messages
- 65,500
- Reaction score
- -55
- Country
- Location
Xinjiang Uyghur war heros in the China-India 1962 border war
1962年，在中印边境自卫反击作战中，新疆军区骑兵第三团早已开赴喀喇昆仑山中参加了反蚕食的斗争任务。这支由新疆多民族组成英雄部队，为了保家卫国，打出军威，他们在战斗中表现英勇，涌现了战斗英雄司马义·买买提和“神炮排长”买买提·托乎提等英模立功人物。
In 1962, during the self-defense counterattack on the Sino-Indian border, the Third Cavalry Regiment of the Xinjiang Military Region had already gone to the Karakoram Mountains to participate in the anti-encroachment struggle. This ethnic group of heroes from Xinjiang, in order to protect their homeland and the country and demonstrate their military prowess, they performed bravely in the battle, and the fighting heroes Sima Yi Maimaiti and "Shencannon Platoon Leader" Maimaiti Tuohu emerged. Mention heroes and figures who have made meritorious deeds.