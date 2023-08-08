What's new

Xinjiang Uyghur girl mocks S.Korea and Japan that they can't even afford water melons

Xinjiang Uyghur girl mocks S.Korea and Japan that they can't even afford water melons

She says that in S.Korea and Japan they even sell water melon rind in supermarkets and Koreans and Japanese on social media ask why Chinese never eat water rind. watermelon cost 10 times more in Korea and Japan than in China, and Chinese people eat 70% of the world total watermelons because they are so cheap, in Xinjiang, 3 big water melons cost only 10 yuan ( $3.3) , ( $0.45) each water melon.

The Uyghur girl also talks about some water melon growing scientists in China who contributed to the vast abundance of watermelons in China

 
In Xinjiiang, water melons are cheaper than water.
10 yuan ( $3.3) for 3 water melons, ( $0.45) each water melon



You Americans keep posting natural disasters in China, that's not relegating?
fun fact for producing each kilogram of watermelon you need around 150 liter of water
 

