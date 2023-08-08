beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Nov 4, 2011
- Messages
- 61,214
- Reaction score
- -55
- Country
- Location
Xinjiang Uyghur girl mocks S.Korea and Japan that they can't even afford water melons
She says that in S.Korea and Japan they even sell water melon rind in supermarkets and Koreans and Japanese on social media ask why Chinese never eat water rind. watermelon cost 10 times more in Korea and Japan than in China, and Chinese people eat 70% of the world total watermelons because they are so cheap, in Xinjiang, 3 big water melons cost only 10 yuan ( $3.3) , ( $0.45) each water melon.
The Uyghur girl also talks about some water melon growing scientists in China who contributed to the vast abundance of watermelons in China
She says that in S.Korea and Japan they even sell water melon rind in supermarkets and Koreans and Japanese on social media ask why Chinese never eat water rind. watermelon cost 10 times more in Korea and Japan than in China, and Chinese people eat 70% of the world total watermelons because they are so cheap, in Xinjiang, 3 big water melons cost only 10 yuan ( $3.3) , ( $0.45) each water melon.
The Uyghur girl also talks about some water melon growing scientists in China who contributed to the vast abundance of watermelons in China