What's new

Xinjiang loyal to China, not seeking secession: Afghan minister

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
62,134
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China

Xinjiang loyal to China, not seeking secession: Afghan minister

by Talal Ch

June 22, 2023





– Afghan Deputy Minister of Economy Dr Abdul Latif Nazari on Wednesday said people of Xinjiang remained loyal to China and did not seek secession or separation.

He was speaking at a webinar titled, ‘International Forum on Xinjiang Modernisation Drive From A Global Perspective’ organized by Asian Institute of Ecocivilization Research and Development (AIERD), Schiller Institute and Belt and Road Institute (BRIX) Sweden. Shakeel Ahmad Ramay from AIERD moderated the event.

Mr Nazari said China had neutralized western propaganda on Xinjiang by uplifting the area, and carrying out economic development in the area.

Minister said Beiing uplifted various sectors in Xinjiang, including education and industry. lauded Chinese role in world peace, especially mentioning its efforts in bringing Saudi-Iran rapprochement. He further emphasized on shared security, saying that no one could win by waging wars.

Nazari went on to say that China was pursuing the policy of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries and instead stressed on enhancing economic and political ties. He also expressed his desire to replicate Chinese Xinjiang model in Afghanistan as well.

He also called on China to invest in Afghanistan in sectors of mining, infrastructure, industry and education, and clarified that Afghanistan would never allow any group to threathen Chinese interests in Afghanistan.

Germany-based Schiller Institute chairperson Helga Zepp-LaRouche said western media was spreading false propaganda about human rights violations in Xinjiang. She said delegations from Schiller Institute had visited the region and had found no evidence in this regard. She said China had lifted the region’s population from extreme poverty and had equipped them with skills to make a career.

She said China was focusing on human development along with economic uplift in Xinjiang. BRIX vice chairman Hussein Askery said massive development in Xinjiang served as an example for other nations.
He said China had cracked down on terrorist idealogues through vocational and educational programmes.

Mr Askery negated the western media propaganda of genocide in Xinjiang.

Various delegations had been sent by Muslim countries to corroborate it but found no substantial proof, he said, adding that as per the 2022 census, the population of Xinjiang had increased to 25.8 million. “What kind of genocide it is where the population is increasing,” he said.

He said Beijing had built 2.5 million housing units and was focusing on agriculture development in Xinjiang.

He said the people of the region continue to retain their cultural indentity. Mr Askery said Xinjiang bordered nine countries and China had built 17 border ports, adding that the region was also the main rail freight hub for European Union and Central Asia.

Businessman Bilal Janjua elaborated on the reasons why the West was targeting Xinjiang. He said the region had 5 billion tonnes of oil and gas deposits which could usher an era of huge development in the region. This, he added, was why the West wanted to destabilize the region.

He said Xinjiang was on the crossroads of multiple regions. It was the energy gateway and had oil and gas pipleines running through it. These pipelines were coming from Central Asia into Xinjiang and onwards to China, he said, adding that the region was a logistic hub.

Another important aspect was the high quality cotton the region had, producing six million tonnes, Mr Janjua said. He said between 2015-22, the US was the leading supplier of cotton to China, but this had now reserved.

China no longer imported cotton from the US and had infact gone into production mode, Mr Janjua said, adding that as a result the “heat was on Xinjiang”.

He said China was focusing on skills development and many people from Xinjiang had become economic contributors. Xinjiang is also a tourist hub, boasting 2,000 tourist sites, attracting 100 million domestic tourists in one decade alone, Mr Janjua said. Yuba Nath Lamsal From Nepal said the American propaganda was not against Xinjiang alone but the entire China.

He said false narrative was promoted to tarnish China’s image, adding that the US and West were at war with China, though no militarily, andcalled it a ‘soft war’ focusing on economy and trade, terming it the second cold war.

China was a target of the West for strategic and geopolitical purpose, he added, saying new world order was emerging, with China at the forefront, and American power was crumbling.

BRIX Institute Chairman Stephen Brawer emphasized that the new global order was emerging as a result of China-Russia and China-India cooperation, and very soon Europe would be joining this order.

Minister of State and convener SDGs for Parliament Romina Khurshid Alam on Wednesday urged countries in Asia to stand with each other and form a consortium on the pattern of the European Union (EU) to overcome various challenges confronting the region.

Ms Alam said it was high time that Asian nations strengthened each other, and for this purpose, caucuses need to be formed. Parliamentarians should be engaged who should work on strengthening bilateral ties with various countries, she said, adding that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was not only for Pakistan and China but for all the neighbouring countries. “It can become a logistic hub of all of Asia,” the minister said.

Ms Alam said modernisation of development initiative could help improve living standard of people and elevate poverty. She also stressed on policy advocacy, saying that peace was the only viable economic solution.

pakobserver.net

Xinjiang loyal to China, not seeking secession: Afghan minister

ISLAMABAD - Afghan Deputy Minister of Economy Dr Abdul Latif Nazari on Wednesday said people of Xinjiang remained loyal to
pakobserver.net pakobserver.net
 
June 22, 2023

Experts hail China’s modernization model of Xinjiang, respect for other countries’ integrity​


ByStaff Report

SEminar-on-China.jpg


Experts at an international dialogue on Thursday hailed China’s model of development and modernisation of Xinjiang region and its respect for the territorial integrity of many countries of the world.

The Asian Institute of Eco-Civilization R & D, Schiller Institute USA/Germany and BRIX Institute, Sweden organised International Forum on Xinjiang Modernisation from Global Perspective here. Deputy Minister of Economy, Afghanistan,

Dr Abdul Latif Nazari was the guest of honour via video link whereas Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) and Convener National SDGs taskforce, Romina Khrushid Alam was the chief guest whereas Chairperson, Schiller Institute, Helga Zepp-Larouche, Chairman, BRIX Institute, Stephen Brawer, Renowned Scholar, Ambassador (R) Yuba Nath Lamsal and Vice Chairman BRIX Hussein Askery participated through zoom.

The session was moderated by Senior Economist and Expert in China Affairs, Shakeel Ahmad Ramay.

In his welcome address, the Deputy Minister of Economy Afghanistan, Dr Abdul Latif Nazari said China’s role is beneficial for the entire region as its role has been to prevent the destruction of global peace through its strategic development design established to avoid conflict, ensure cooperation and mutually beneficial development.

Nazari underlined that China wanted to unite all regional organisations like Africa Union, ASEAN and Arab League.

However, China through a positive and important role in global peace and security provided multiple solutions to nations for better growth, improved peace and stability.

The foreign policy of the Chinese government respects the integrity of all the countries that’s why many countries are more interested in establishing economic and bilateral ties with China, he said.

Afghan Minister said, “China’s role in bringing peace to KSA and Iran is remarkable. It’s also significant in bringing peace and stability to Central Asian Republics.” Many countries are interested to use the Chinese model of economic development, he added.

China has not interfered in the internal affairs of the Afghan people and contributed to the economic development of Afghanistan, he said, adding, “Good economic relations between the two countries of China and Afghanistan can benefit both the nations as Chinese can invest in road development, mining, culture and education sectors.

“Afghanistan will not allow any attempt to harm China’s interest in Afghanistan and can work together to support each other,” he said.

Chairperson, Schiller Institute, Helga Zepp-Larouche said western media has been reporting on alleged human rights abuses against Muslims in Xinjiang. “But China in the same region had done a lot for the development of local masses there. However, the western media remained unable to provide any proof of their allegations,” she said.

Vice Chairman BRIX Sweden, Hussein Askery said Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and massive poverty alleviation initiatives made Xinjiang region center of focus of China and interest for entire Central Asia and Eurasia regions.

The Chinese government worked against terrorist groups in Xinjiang and in the same time worked on vocational training and development initiatives for local masses.

Despite that the growth in Xinjiang is higher than rest of China and the local people have been extended good facilities. The GDP of Xinjiang alone had swelled from ¥791 billion to ¥1.3 trillion in 2020.

The Chinese government, he said had started huge economic initiatives in the Xinjiang region including electricity, and roadmap connections whereas 2.5 million housing units have been constructed and more are underway.

The Xinjiang’s people had shifted to new houses from their primitive settlements.

Askery said there are huge natural resources in the region that make it suitable for industrial development.

“Xinjiang had become a very popular destination for tourists. There are highways and railways that made it a hub for Europe and Central Asian Republics. It made it in the frontline of development in BRI,” he said.

But it was also important that Xinjiang could be a bridge for Muslim countries in the rest of Asia whereas the Islamic meeting between China and Central Asian Republics was also very important in this regard.

Bilal Janjua from Business provided a detailed account of the propaganda regime defaming China and Xinjiang region.

He said Xinjiang is home to the world’s deepest petroleum and gas reserves and the world hegemonic powers did not want it to develop in a peaceful manner and that’s why focussed on Xinjiang.

“It is a gateway to China and its energy gateway making it of extreme strategic importance. Many gas and oil pipelines are entering from Central Asian countries to China and also one from Russia (Power of Siberia gas pipelines). Once petroleum reserves are developed it will boost the entire Xinjiang region and China’s economy. However, only 25% of the petroleum reserves have been utilised and explored so far,” he added.

“There has been lot of focus of Chinese government on Xinjiang as it had developed into a robust economy. The infrastructure has improved. Xinjiang is home to over 2,000 tourism sites with very high local tourism adding massive influx into Chinese GDP,” he ended.

Ambassador (R) Yuba Nath Lamsal said the propaganda of western countries led by international hegemonic powers was to contain China.

“It’s not only Xinjiang but the entire China through an entire system of propaganda to manipulate minds of the people. The economic war against China included psychological war, and sanctions among others,” he added.

Chairman BRIX, Stephen Brawer said it has been the objective of BRI to unite with nations through economic cooperation and it is going to be the 10th anniversary of BRI. “We will begin to see that more people in Europe and the U.S. will realise the potential of BRI,” he said.

SAPM, Romina Khrushid Alam in her concluding remarks said the friendship between China and Pakistan is very close to the heart of every Pakistani.

“China believes in peace and practically demonstrated it as it has been visible in Saudi-Iran ties, Afghanistan and for Pakistan China always supported and stood beside in testing times,” she added.

Romina said China always come up with sustainable solutions to every crisis in the world which was very important.

“It’s high time for each one of us to more talk about the capacity build-up and knowledge sharing that will help exchange best practices for resolving pressing issues.”

The SAPM mentioned that economic development was the only solution to all Asian countries and it was the need for the region to come up with a consortium.

“It’s now or it’s never as Asia region is facing multifaceted challenges like climate change. We need to not only strengthen rather stand with each other. If Europe can unite why can’t Asia region,” the SAPM underlined.

www.pakistantoday.com.pk

Experts hail China’s modernization model of Xinjiang, respect for other countries’ integrity

ISLAMABAD: Experts at an international dialogue on Thursday hailed China’s model of development and modernisation of Xinjiang region and its respect for the territorial integrity of many countries o
www.pakistantoday.com.pk www.pakistantoday.com.pk
 
The same Taliban which are still sheltering East Turkistan Mujahideen in Afghanistan.
 

Chinese Representative Denounces Western Disinformation over Xinjiang, Xizang, HK​

 
To the great dismay of the west, All Xinjiang's neighbors, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia and Russia are China's close friend and allies.
 
terror feudal xi best friend are terrorists ofc

is it a coincidence chinas friends are all fukin miserable countries?
 
CIA Mole said:
terror feudal xi best friend are terrorists ofc

is it a coincidence chinas friends are all fukin miserable countries?
Click to expand...
Are you calling your own country a miserable country? so which country is no miserable, India?
 
@beijingwalker Any validation from Kim Jong Un too? It will be a shame if North Korea hasn’t yet confirmed that there are no concentration camps in Xinjiang.
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Kazakhstan leader meets China's Xinjiang party chief, hailing "eternal friendship" with Beijing
Replies
3
Views
408
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Al-Qaeda-linked Uyghur militant group seeks India's help against China over Xinjiang - report
2
Replies
28
Views
1K
El Sidd
El Sidd
Nan Yang
Arab League officials see different Xinjiang from the one portrayed by West
Replies
7
Views
386
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
B
China seeks stronger people-to-people relations with Bangladesh
Replies
1
Views
166
saif
S
Kuru
Abuduwaili Abudureheman: Hong Kong denies detaining Uyghur student
Replies
11
Views
477
JSCh
JSCh

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom