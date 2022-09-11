What's new

Xinjiang ice sports center, “Snow Town at the Foot of Tianshan Mountain“

Xinjiang ice sports center

The functional layout design provides athletes and citizens with diverse activity spaces, two main entrances provided on the north and south sides of the base, three main venues, i.e. the speed skating gym, the ice hockey hall and the curling hall arranged close to the entrance to facilitate event organization and people evacuation, the athlete apartment and the media center, etc. that provide service for sport events arranged on the side far from the city road, the three venues and the medium center showing a ring-shaped layout, like snow lotus in blossom.

Design and Technology Innovation

Design inspiration from such characteristic features as snow-capped mountains and Gobi unique to Xinjiang, with pure white roofing to outline the shape intention of a natural snow cap, horizontal lines that go through layered processing to simulate the unique rock formations of Gobi, the simulated snowflake crystal on the glass to echo the geographical features of Xinjiang. The whole building complex is like being tucked in the snow white, with the facade image decent, elegant and resourceful, in good harmony with the environment, realizing the artistic conception of “Snow Town at the Foot of Tianshan Mountain“.

The ice surfaces in all venues involved in the project shall meet the requirements in the latest competition rules 2010 of ISU, with standard tracks with a perimeter of 400 meters used in the speed skating gym, 70m*40m venue used in the ice hockey hall, able to be used for such events as ice hockey, short-track speed skating and figure skating, a 50m*26m practice field arranged on the same floor to provide athletes with warm-up ice surface before the event; the venue size of the curling hall shall be based on the size of an ice hockey venue to meet the requirements of variety of ice sports.

Project Value and Social Impact

Northeast Based on the location and future function positioning of the base involved in the project, the basic positioning of a sports park is adopted in the design, which can not only meet the requirements of professional sports events but also provide a supporting high-level training base for professional sports teams and provide a new urban tourist destination integrating sports, entertainment, catering, accommodation and shopping after events, with consideration given to both winter and summer seasons. Based on this positioning, inspiration drawn from the unique regional landscapes and traditional culture of Xinjiang, closely centering upon the ice and snow theme, a “Silk, Road, Flower, Valley” design concept is put forward to show the splendid culture and spectacular scenery of Xinjiang.

v2-c0ae6cb177a0369b72e2ffec5a1cb29c_1440w.jpg
 
Xinjiang ethnic Kazakh girl Adake Ahenaer, 22 years old, became a overnight Chinese social media sensation after competing with the oldest Olympic skater in the history, 49 years old German athlete Claudia Pechstein in Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games

001SRYirly1gz2vd0hwjnj617p0u046w02.jpg


Adake Ahenaer in team event in the Olympics
0068uowigy1gxcoeafoxkj31kw11xgv1.jpg
 
Xinjiang Urumqi Olympic park
Investment of 4 billion Yuan, ($634 million USD) The Urmqi Olympic park has a 30,000 seat modern all purpose stadium, 12,000 seats gymnasium, 2000 seats track and field stadium, 3000 seats swimming center, public sports center for variou sports, boxing, gym, badminton, tennis..., hotel complex for athletes and tourists.

M00ZIIF.png
 
Xinjiang now has the modern facilities to host both summer and winter Olympic games, China should let Xinjiang apply for the future Olympic Games to debunk western lies.

uum8m6z-jpg.jpg

003fhXVRly1gkla8x4w4oj60z30d042402.jpg
 
Some Winter Olympic Games Gold Medalists Visit Xinjiang Ice Sports Center To Promote Ice And Snow Sports In Xinjiang

调整大小 W020220626024295573650.jpeg
调整大小 W020220626024290084714.jpeg
W020220626024290874441.jpeg
调整大小 W020220626024291235173.jpeg

调整大小 W020220626058998186619.jpg

调整大小 W020220626059001265943.jpg
调整大小 W020220626059001884304.jpg
 
Xinjiang Urumqi Olympic park serves as a nightmarket at night for the locals

996741205880741888.jpg
996741236725653504.jpg

微信图片_20220912164303.jpg
微信图片_20220912164311.jpg
 
Another Chinese genocide of the Xinjiang locals, traditionally local girls don't do sports and now they do sports everyday and even compete internationally. undisptuable evidence was spotted.

v2-2322697b1dbe285e86ed88e58714b22b_1440w.jpg

007KJBtKly1h53ss7cx8oj31900u0gr3.jpg

0068uowily1h21a470b6cj30u0190n76.jpg
调整大小 0068uowily1gznm2vvt6ij334022ob2b.jpg
调整大小 0068uowigy1gxcoe80kacj31kw11x47j.jpg
 
Xinjiang is also one of the hotspots for skiing tourism in China, many ski fans bought houses in Xinjiang just for going there to ski in winter

调整大小 9d70a1d2ly1gzx1t4bsvdj27c04w0kjs.jpg

a9be805c-c4b3-4db4-ae51-7efced5eb66c.jpg

1-1Z50GSP2.jpg

调整大小 cde220049d0348c2bfd3e0e4744a2e34.jpg

调整大小 21a60bb40985497780ce1d5f83c9457a.jpg
7fb3-f9b7a5afa37c53381326ad22bab8f16e.jpg

299a26111e7d49bc996dc3147aeeb6ca.jpg
xinjiang-general-mountain-skiing-2-1-768x1024.jpg


调整大小 kDLF379.jpg
调整大小 8df5a49d5d5e4ebeb0a2c18151993133.jpg
VeTePwA.jpg
调整大小 CSqAqGV.jpg
 
Zhao lina, famous female football player from the Chinese national team, plans to visit 100 Xinjiang village schools to encourage local girls to play football, this is one of her stops in southern Xinjiang village primary school


6a9231bfly1h4mot7rbqcj20z50nf0vq.jpg

6a9231bfly1h4motjrrwoj23u72k4qvb.jpg
 

