Xinjiang foreign trade hits record despite Western sanctions, Shipments in first 10 months of year jump 47%, topping 2022 full-year results

Xinjiang foreign trade hits record despite Western sanctions
Shipments in first 10 months of year jumped 40%, topping 2022 full-year results
A cotton processing plant in Kashgar, in China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. Statistics show brisk trade from the region despite Western sanctions over alleged human rights abuses. (File photo by Getty Images)
PAK YIU, Nikkei staff writer
November 20, 2023 14:43 JST
HONG KONG -- Overseas trade from China's northwestern Xinjiang region jumped 47% to a record $409.2 billion in the first 10 months of 2023, new local statistics show, calling into question the effectiveness of Western sanctions imposed over alleged abuses of Uyghur minorities in the region.
Shipments from January to October exceeded the total value of trade in 2022 despite the penalties imposed by Western governments in response to reports of forced labor and other human rights violations.
