Xinjiang and the Afghanistan scenario, US design to turn Xinjiang into Afghanistan 2.0

Pakistan should ask China for a kind of settlement, that would allow the Muslims of Xinjiang, who want to leave the country, to settle abroad in Turkey, Turkmenistan and other Central Asian States. Their rehabilitation should be funded by a group of countries that could include, Pakistan, Turkey, Qatar, Malaysia etc. I say this because China will not tolerate Muslims on their land and will indoctrinate them to a point where future generations of Uighurs would only produce pagans and infidels singing CCP rhymes.



I am against foreign intervention in Xinjiang to solely destabilize China, but the way in which China is dealing with the issue, will only create problems for China itself, and it deeply worries the muslim world. China could go ahead and execute every single muslim man in Xinjiang, to get rid of them once and for all, but opression is something, that always backfires.



There should be a middle ground where muslims can live in Xinjiang peacefully while at the same time, radical non-state actors funded by US can be eliminated and prevented from operating.