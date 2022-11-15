What's new

Xi told Biden at G20 summit: Taiwan is the "very core of China's core interests" and the "first red line" that must not be crossed.

E

etylo

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Nov 9, 2021
Messages
4,367
Reaction score
-23
Country
Canada
Location
Canada

China's Xi tells Biden: Taiwan issue is 'first red line' that must not be crossed​

Reuters
U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 in Bali

U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in Bali, Indonesia, November 14, 2022.
REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

BEIJING, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping told U.S. President Joe Biden during their first in-person meeting since 2017 that the Taiwan question was the "very core of China's core interests" and the "first red line" in bilateral ties that must not be crossed.

At a meeting held on the Indonesian island of Bali, the first between the two leaders since Biden became president, Xi urged the U.S. leader to translate U.S. commitments made to Beijing regarding Taiwan into concrete actions.


www.reuters.com

China's Xi tells Biden: Taiwan issue is 'first red line' that must not be crossed

Chinese President Xi Jinping told U.S. President Joe Biden during their first in-person meeting since 2017 that the Taiwan question was the "very core of China's core interests" and the "first red line" in bilateral ties that must not be crossed.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

www.swissinfo.ch

China's Xi tells Biden: Taiwan issue is 'first red line' that must not be crossed

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping told U.S. President Joe Biden during their first in-person meeting since 2017 that the Taiwan question was the "very core of China's core interests" and the "first red line" in bilateral ties that must not be crossed. At a meeting held on the...
www.swissinfo.ch www.swissinfo.ch

www.globaltimes.cn

Xi told Biden Taiwan is first red line that must not be crossed, urging US to respect China's path, system - Global Times

www.globaltimes.cn
 
Last edited:
Hope US gets the message on Taiwan this time.
 
etylo said:

China's Xi tells Biden: Taiwan issue is 'first red line' that must not be crossed​

Reuters
U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 in Bali

U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in Bali, Indonesia, November 14, 2022.
REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

BEIJING, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping told U.S. President Joe Biden during their first in-person meeting since 2017 that the Taiwan question was the "very core of China's core interests" and the "first red line" in bilateral ties that must not be crossed.

At a meeting held on the Indonesian island of Bali, the first between the two leaders since Biden became president, Xi urged the U.S. leader to translate U.S. commitments made to Beijing regarding Taiwan into concrete actions.


www.reuters.com

China's Xi tells Biden: Taiwan issue is 'first red line' that must not be crossed

Chinese President Xi Jinping told U.S. President Joe Biden during their first in-person meeting since 2017 that the Taiwan question was the "very core of China's core interests" and the "first red line" in bilateral ties that must not be crossed.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

www.swissinfo.ch

China's Xi tells Biden: Taiwan issue is 'first red line' that must not be crossed

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping told U.S. President Joe Biden during their first in-person meeting since 2017 that the Taiwan question was the "very core of China's core interests" and the "first red line" in bilateral ties that must not be crossed. At a meeting held on the...
www.swissinfo.ch www.swissinfo.ch

www.globaltimes.cn

Xi told Biden Taiwan is first red line that must not be crossed, urging US to respect China's path, system - Global Times

www.globaltimes.cn
Click to expand...

Lol ,
Americans are serious about hoax threats .
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
New Zealand PM disagrees with Biden, says China's Xi Jinping not a ‘dictator’
Replies
2
Views
206
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Viet
Biden says Vietnam leader wants to meet him at G20 to elevate ties
Replies
0
Views
379
Viet
Viet
beijingwalker
US seeks meeting with China defense minister after being spurned
Replies
5
Views
443
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Viet
Biden unlikely to attend Asean summits in September on trip to Asia–sources
Replies
7
Views
216
Viet
Viet
Get Ya Wig Split
US defense industry plans first #Taiwan trip in four years (Contractors to explore co-production of drones and ammunition)
Replies
0
Views
384
Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom