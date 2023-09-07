CIA Mole
Analysis: Xi reprimanded by elders at Beidaihe over direction of nation
G20 absence hints at turmoil in Chinese domestic politics
According to information that has begun to trickle out, Xi vented his frustration, pointing fingers at his three predecessors -- Deng Xiaoping, Jiang and Hu.
"All the issues that were left by the previous three leaders are on my shoulders" he is believed to have said. "I've spent the last decade tackling them but they remain unresolved. Am I to blame?"