Xi has picked a border fight with India that China cannot win

But then again, India has stepped up hostile moves towards China, vis a vi SCS, Taiwan, and other joint moves that encircle China. Many of India’s actions predate Galwan, such as abrogation of 370, which China took note of vis a vi Ladakh.



China would be better off encircling India to counter balance. Is also not only building up infrastructure in Tibet to counter India, but to train the PLA in generally harsh conditions as well as increase mining efforts in Tibet. China need to increase its economy, and what better way to have some of its most expensive rail projects generate some ROI.



Just about to post this; at what cost? is the question to ask.

India has not done anything in SCS or Taiwan. India is yet to even acquire American combat aircraft or any weapon systems on a large scale.,Encircling India is not an option with America in the wings. No one in South Asia including the Pakistani army is willing to take on India allied to America. It is a losing proposition at least in the near term. American intelligence & weapons is enough for India to fight a 2 front war against China and Pakistan. I am sure I would have been laughed at on this forum for suggesting this in 2019. After the Russia-Ukraine war no one is laughing.China has other goals - they are calculating whether they want a hostile, neutral or friendly IndiaCorrection: There is a price to pay for playing proxy for anyone. Not just America.