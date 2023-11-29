What's new

WTF: Hindus "purify" temple with FILTHY GANGA WATER after Muslim MLA visit

hatehs

hatehs

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Mar 10, 2023
Messages
1,924
Reaction score
-2
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1729479726933127314

RELEVANT: HINDUS USED TO PURIFY ANYTHING "TAINTED" BY LOWER CASTES BY FLUSHING IT WITH COW URINE AND FECES (WTF?!?!?! THAT'S HELLA GROSS!!!111!)
👇👇👇
20231129_144313.jpg
 
Last edited:
Yea.. to purify a place because of dirty people following dirty man's cult is essential. Muslims are the dirty people.
 
wildlens said:
Yea.. to purify a place because of dirty people following dirty man's cult is essential. Muslims are the dirty people.
Click to expand...
Purifying a place with water from a filthy river with pollution (to the point that people have observed toxic foam) and where millions of Hindus defecate and leave corpses every day? And Mujlimj are apparently the dirty ones?
 
Last edited:
Why the hell would any Muslim go near to a disgusting idol worshipping temple?

Except maybe to destroy it
 
hatehs said:
Purifying a place with water from a filthy river with pollution (to the point that people have observed toxic foam) and where millions of Hindus defecate and leave corpses every day? And Mujlimj are apparently the dirty ones?
Click to expand...
Ganga water is purified in water treatment plant, then it is supplied through RO plant, then it is used to purify the mandir which becomes impure by visit of mlechh or dirty people, this is simply religious belief . Not to hurt muslims .
 
karmaa said:
With due respects to muslims , some hindus consider muslims dirty because they eat beef , that is why hindus purify mandir when some dirty man or women comes to mandir .
Click to expand...
He can't eat beef in UP. Bet they wouldn't cleanse the temple if beef eating Trump visited it. They would more likely deify the spots where he walked on.
theconversation.com

Islam's anti-racist message from the 7th century still resonates today

The Quran recognizes ‘no superiority of a white person over a black person.’ That notion, radical in 7th-century Arab society of slavery and tribal divides – remains unrealized 1,400 years later.
theconversation.com theconversation.com
“All humans are descended from Adam and Eve,” said Muhammad in his last known public speech. “There is no superiority of an Arab over a non-Arab, or of a non-Arab over an Arab, and no superiority of a white person over a black person or of a black person over a white person, except on the basis of personal piety and righteousness.”
 
Novus ordu seclorum said:
He can't eat beef in UP. Bet they wouldn't cleanse the temple if beef eating Trump visited it. They would more likely deify the spots where he walked on.
theconversation.com

Islam's anti-racist message from the 7th century still resonates today

The Quran recognizes ‘no superiority of a white person over a black person.’ That notion, radical in 7th-century Arab society of slavery and tribal divides – remains unrealized 1,400 years later.
theconversation.com theconversation.com
“All humans are descended from Adam and Eve,” said Muhammad in his last known public speech. “There is no superiority of an Arab over a non-Arab, or of a non-Arab over an Arab, and no superiority of a white person over a black person or of a black person over a white person, except on the basis of personal piety and righteousness.”
Click to expand...
All things written in books are for reading only , things done in life are just opposite , muslims are doing just opposite what is written in kuran . Most of the terrorists , murders , thieves, rapists , pedofiles, smugglers , cheaters , con artists, are muslims , they do not follow Islam .

If Trump will visit any mandir , hindus will wash to purify it before and after visit with ganga water because he is beef eater .
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
It was his birthday’: Muslim lynched over beef in western India
Replies
6
Views
362
iamnobody
iamnobody
hatehs
How Majoritarian Policies in UP & Maharashtra Sent Meat Industries Into Decline, Ended Thousands Of Jobs
Replies
5
Views
243
xeuss
xeuss
S
‘You are a Muslim man’s daughter’: Islamists attack, abuse Sara Ali Khan for visiting Ujjain Mahakal
Replies
8
Views
990
airmarshal
airmarshal
D
History of how Sangh(Brahman Organization RSS) Uses Religious Processions to Spark Riots targeting Muslims, to maintain superiority over lower castes
Replies
8
Views
982
Drizzt
D
Hiptullha
‘Non-Hindus’ not allowed, say Hindu Yuva Vahini banners outside temples in Uttarakhand
Replies
2
Views
453
graphican
graphican

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom