WTF: 85 year old women in Delhi RAPED, LIPS SLICED WITH BLADE by AKASH

85-year-old Delhi woman raped, lips sliced with blade, 28-year-old arrested​

A 28-year-old man was arrested for raping an 85-year-old woman in Delhi's Netaji Subhash Place area on Friday. Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal took note of the incident and issued a notice to the Delhi Police.​

85-year-old woman raped in Delhi (PTI/FILE PIC)

New Delhi, UPDATED: Sep 2, 2023 09:17 IST

An 85-year-old woman was raped in Delhi's Netaji Subhash Place area on Friday. The police arrested the accused, identified as 28-year-old Akash, in connection with the incident, which was reported by Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal, who took to her X (formerly Twitter) handle and questioned the Delhi Police over the incident.

The incident happened around 4 am on Friday, when the elderly woman was sleeping inside her house.

The accused sneaked inside the woman's house and raped her. He also allegedly thrashed the woman and cut her lips using a blade.

According to the details, the elderly woman suffered critical injuries to her private parts and face.

In a notice, the DCW chief also asked the Delhi Police to provide her with a copy of the First Information Report (FIR), along with other details in connection with the case.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal tweets about the rape of an elderly woman in Delhi

Further investigations into the case are underway.