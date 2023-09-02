What's new

WTF: 85 year old women in Delhi RAPED, LIPS SLICED WITH BLADE by AKASH

hatehs

hatehs

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Mar 10, 2023
Messages
1,155
Reaction score
-2
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada

85-year-old Delhi woman raped, lips sliced with blade, 28-year-old arrested​

A 28-year-old man was arrested for raping an 85-year-old woman in Delhi's Netaji Subhash Place area on Friday. Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal took note of the incident and issued a notice to the Delhi Police.​

85-year-old woman raped in Delhi (PTI/FILE PIC)

Arvind Ojha
Arvind Ojha
New Delhi, Sep 2, 2023
An 85-year-old woman was raped in Delhi's Netaji Subhash Place area on Friday. The police arrested the accused, identified as 28-year-old Akash, in connection with the incident, which was reported by Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal, who took to her X (formerly Twitter) handle and questioned the Delhi Police over the incident.
The incident happened around 4 am on Friday, when the elderly woman was sleeping inside her house.

The accused sneaked inside the woman's house and raped her. He also allegedly thrashed the woman and cut her lips using a blade.
According to the details, the elderly woman suffered critical injuries to her private parts and face.

In a notice, the DCW chief also asked the Delhi Police to provide her with a copy of the First Information Report (FIR), along with other details in connection with the case.
Further investigations into the case are underway.

