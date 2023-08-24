What's new

Wrestling Federation of India membership suspended after India refuses to remove rapist Hindu nationalist BJP ally acting as Federation chief

hatehs

hatehs

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Mar 10, 2023
Messages
983
Reaction score
-2
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada

Wrestling Federation of India membership suspended on world stage​

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI)'s membership has been suspended indefinitely by the United World Wrestling (UWW) over it's failure to conduct elections.​

Listen to Story
Live TV

Share
ADVERTISEMENT


brijpng-161947-16x9.png



Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was charged with sexual harassment and stalking in a chargesheet filed by Delhi Police on June 15.

Himanshu Mishra
Himanshu Mishra
New Delhi,UPDATED: Aug 24, 2023 14:18 IST

In Short​

  • United World Wrestling has suspended the membership of the Wrestling Federation of India
  • World wrestling body has suspended the WFI for not conducting its elections on time
  • WFI has been embroiled in a series of controversies, causing its elections to be postponed significantly
The United World Wrestling (UWW) has indefinitely suspended the membership of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) due to the federation's failure to conduct the necessary elections.
The WFI has been embroiled in a series of controversies, causing its elections to be postponed significantly. The federation, which is India's wrestling governing body, was supposed to hold elections in June 2023. However, the elections have been repeatedly postponed due to a series of protests by Indian wrestlers and legal petitions from various state units.
ADVERTISEMENT


UWW, the world governing body for wrestling, has suspended the WFI for not conducting its elections on time, a development that will not allow Indian grapplers to compete at the upcoming World Championships under the Indian flag.
The Indian wrestlers will have to compete as 'neutral athletes' at the Olympic-qualifying World Championships starting September 16 as the ad-hoc panel, led by Bhupender Singh Bajwa, did not honour the 45-day deadline for conducting the elections. The wrestlers, though, can compete under the Indian flag at the Asian Games, starting September 23 in Hangzhou, since it's the IOA that has sent entries and not the WFI.
https://www.indiatoday.in/india/sto...m_medium=mustread&utm_campaign=recommendation
The elections for 15 positions on the WFI's governing body were scheduled to be held on August 12. On Monday, four candidates, including outgoing Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's close aide Sanjay Singh from Uttar Pradesh, filed nominations for the post of president at the Olympic Bhawan in New Delhi.


Darshan Lal of the Chandigarh wrestling body was nominated for the position of general secretary, while SP Deswal of Uttarakhand was nominated for treasurer from the Brij Bhushan camp.

The WFI was suspended first in January and then again in May after India's top wrestlers protested against its functioning and alleged its then president Brij Bhushan sexually harassed female wrestlers. The day-to-day affairs of WFI are currently being managed by the Indian Olympic Association-constituted ad-hoc committee led by Bhupender Singh Bajwa.
Notably, the United World Wrestling, the governing body of the sport at the highest level, warned WFI of suspension if the elections were delayed.
Maharashtra and Tripura will not have any representatives at the elections as the Returning Officer deemed claims of both factions from the former
“ineligible”, while Tripura has remained disaffiliated since 2016.

www.indiatoday.in

Wrestling Federation of India membership suspended on world stage

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI)'s membership has been suspended indefinitely by the United World Wrestling (UWW) over its failure to conduct elections.
www.indiatoday.in www.indiatoday.in
 

Similar threads

iamnobody
Indian Olympians say they’ll ‘immerse’ medals in Ganga today; go on fast unto death
2 3
Replies
31
Views
962
legacytiger18
L
hatehs
India is rewriting textbooks to appease Hindu nationalists
Replies
0
Views
90
hatehs
hatehs
hatehs
BJP and it's affinity for rapists: A Hindutva ‘fraud’ accused of sexual assault caught living in a Lutyens flat meant for Indian MPs
Replies
0
Views
279
hatehs
hatehs
INDIAPOSITIVE
We say that, ‘India we are ready to play’, but they are reluctant.” Obstacle to restoration of Pak-India cricket is politics: federal minister
2
Replies
16
Views
1K
JohnyD
J
beijingwalker
India has the numbers, China still has more clout in sports
Replies
12
Views
337
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom