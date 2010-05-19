What's new

Would The Friendship between China and Pakistan Last Forever ?

Would The Friendship between China and Pakistan Last Forever ? &#65281;




----This article was wrote by myself--a common Chinese people.

----India said that the friendship between China and Pakistan is base on behalf, weithout behalf, it would breakup immediately.Just like an English man said that "There is no ever friend, only has ever behalf."
----As a Chinese, I am not absolutely agree that famous sentence.
----I belief the basilic imparity is the difference of traditional culture.
----Westward emphasize that the relationship of different countries is base on economic behalf, because the booming of all the western countries,such as England, Spain, were by the development of international commence. For the sake of getting more economic behalf, they didn't care about the way of becoming rich.In 1840, in order to gain silvers, Englishmen attacked China, as a result, they got many silvers and Hongkong island.In 1856, Englishmen and Frienchmen attacked China again, they won the war then extorted millions of silvers greedily, after that, they heisted what they saw in Beijing which was the capital city of China.

----As the most powerful country in Asia, China never invade other countries (successful) in her long history.Conversely, China always be attacked by other countries. Chinese love peace from ancient times to the present. Ancient Chinese leaders believed two adages "A man who is very humance will conquer all the hearts &#20161;&#32773;&#26080;&#25932; ","Do what by humanity and duty,the whole world will turn towards &#20161;&#20041;&#23613;&#33268;&#65292;&#22235;&#28023;&#24402;&#19968; ".
----This kind of belief were not only stay in Chinese's mind but also be achieved through Chinese's activities.One affair is the best illustration. At the begining of Tang dynasty of China, the northern nation "Mongolia" invaded China frequently, millions of Chinese people were killed. China cannot beared for any time, over 300 tousand Tang soldiers beated Mongolia army.After the war, Chinese found that most of the Mongolian had nothing to eat because of the drought. China took out a great deal of food and given them to Mongolian,despite China didn't have many food also. Several dozen thousand of Mongolian came into China and got food from Chinese farmers. After hunders of years, thouse Mongolian said that they were all Chinese.


xin_2720903250715250211448.jpg



----Zheng He, the famous navigator of China (Ming dynasty), he leaded hunders of battleships, over 30 thousand soldiers to visit foreign contries round the world during 1405 to 1433.Zheng He's largest battleship which called "Treasure Ship" length over 100 meters, width about 30 meters, weight over 1000 ton. Zheng He's army had enough ability to conquer all the countries along the way, but what he did were cleaning up the buccaneer , exchanging culture and goods.




----To sum up,Chinese pay attention to the true deep friendship between nations. Different from China, in the westerner's eyes, the principal concern is the economy behalf in the relationship between different countries.

----Behalf is very important though it is not the chief.
----As we all know, Pakistan and China has great common behalf. Pakistan need China's technology and investment, China need Pakistan's advocacy in the world politics. Indian said that China need Pakistan to tie up India to save her own land. I tought that isn't the whole side of the relationship between CH and Pak. CH and Pak has respective ascendency, we need each ocher,the corporations between CH and Pak are very helpful for both nations. The best instances are K-8 and JF-17 corporations.


W020100512554056890968.jpg


20080528230914924.jpg



----The friendship of Pak and CH isn't stay on the surface layer, it goes deep into the hearts of both nations already. 40 years ago, CH and Pak workers fought against the terrible natural environment, they work together to built a way connect both countries. During 1966 to 1979, hunders of Chinese workers sacrificed their precious lives to their mathland and Pakistan. The name of the road is "Friendship Road", which is totally suit it. From 1970 to 2010, a large number of China assistance material were transported to Pakistan. 2005, Pakistan earthquake happened, China sended some aid materials to Pakistan. 2008, China WenChuan earthquake happened, Pakistan gave all his tents to Chinese immediately, which made Chinese appreciated Pakistna's friendship very much. From then on, Chinese are all called Pakistan "Pakistan Iron".

----Chinese is a nation which cherish friendship and proud of the friendship. When the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games opened, when Pakistan team got into the BirdNet, hearty applause broke out around the wholl gymnasium.Obviously, there were only two countries gained Chinese people special ardent welcome, one was North Korea, the other was Pakistan.

----As a common Chinese, I feel happy that our country has such a iron brother like Pakistan. Everyone need friends, everyone need true friendship too. What is the most important of China and Pakistan ? Not the aviation cooperations, not the seaport,not the money or goods, it is that the true friendship between two nations, people, which is the only affection wouldn't fade forever.
:china::cheers::pakistan:
 
Pakistan is one of the countries we will go to war for if it was in danger of collapse. It is also one of the very few countries we will share high level military technology with. North Korea doesn't even have this, and China-North Korea ties are like blood brothers, so what's China and Pakistan?
 
I agree with the writter that Chinese and Pakistanis are now friends in deep somewhere in their hearts.

I can give a Real life example , that i met a uni student on another institution where a Friend of mine studied. We met a chinese guy & he looked worried so when asked he told that my chinese friends have kicked me out & i dont have any place to live.

Well i took him home and he stayed at my place for a week and we didn't feel any difference , he was quite happy to get a hand and said that my Dad told me that if you get into any issues try to Find a Pakistani they will do anything for you & this is what happend.

So i have seen it myself and i agree that we are not just friends but more.
 
India said that the friendship between China and Pakistan is base on behalf, weithout behalf, it would breakup immediately.Just like an English man said that "There is no ever friend, only has ever behalf."
When did India say that? Or more importantly who in India said that? :D

@topic - China-Pak friendship has stood the test of time. Dont want to bring it in, but similar to Indo-Russia friendship. For a friendship to succeed its somewhat necessary that the two friends are unequal. It kills ego and self-importance issues. - "There can never be true friendship between equals"

But at the same time who knows about the future?
 
This friendship & love is here to stay forever so help us GOD... we have old ties that are getting even deeper as years pass . Hate is a very powerful practice yet is weak its meant for cowards with no heart ,brians nor ethics or morals . Let the haters hate & cry no one cares we shall keep loving each other through good & bad times no one can stop this bond & may GOD bless :pakistan::china:
 
Excellent article, I deeply cherish our friendship that has stood the test of time and many hardships.

From the moment Bhutto signed a landmark deal with china on secceding and gaining lands, we have been as closer than any allies the world has seen.

Events like whisking away the American President to China, China vetoing Bangladesh on our behalf under great criticism from USSR and our economic and military development have come a long way.

Others cannot understand our friendship because you have to experience something to know what it is.
 
It's interesting to see that there are actually friendship promoting articles on the Chinese threads, but only hate on the Indian ones.

Indian pacifism, maybe?
 
ao333 said:
It's interesting to see that there are actually friendship promoting articles on the Chinese threads, but only hate on the Indian ones.

Indian pacifism, maybe?
they dont have true friends?
 

