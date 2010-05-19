Would The Friendship between China and Pakistan Last Forever ?

I agree with the writter that Chinese and Pakistanis are now friends in deep somewhere in their hearts.



I can give a Real life example , that i met a uni student on another institution where a Friend of mine studied. We met a chinese guy & he looked worried so when asked he told that my chinese friends have kicked me out & i dont have any place to live.



Well i took him home and he stayed at my place for a week and we didn't feel any difference , he was quite happy to get a hand and said that my Dad told me that if you get into any issues try to Find a Pakistani they will do anything for you & this is what happend.



So i have seen it myself and i agree that we are not just friends but more.