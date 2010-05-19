heavystorm
Would The Friendship between China and Pakistan Last Forever ? ！
----This article was wrote by myself--a common Chinese people.
----India said that the friendship between China and Pakistan is base on behalf, weithout behalf, it would breakup immediately.Just like an English man said that "There is no ever friend, only has ever behalf."
----As a Chinese, I am not absolutely agree that famous sentence.
----I belief the basilic imparity is the difference of traditional culture.
----Westward emphasize that the relationship of different countries is base on economic behalf, because the booming of all the western countries,such as England, Spain, were by the development of international commence. For the sake of getting more economic behalf, they didn't care about the way of becoming rich.In 1840, in order to gain silvers, Englishmen attacked China, as a result, they got many silvers and Hongkong island.In 1856, Englishmen and Frienchmen attacked China again, they won the war then extorted millions of silvers greedily, after that, they heisted what they saw in Beijing which was the capital city of China.
----As the most powerful country in Asia, China never invade other countries (successful) in her long history.Conversely, China always be attacked by other countries. Chinese love peace from ancient times to the present. Ancient Chinese leaders believed two adages "A man who is very humance will conquer all the hearts 仁者无敌 ","Do what by humanity and duty,the whole world will turn towards 仁义尽致，四海归一 ".
----This kind of belief were not only stay in Chinese's mind but also be achieved through Chinese's activities.One affair is the best illustration. At the begining of Tang dynasty of China, the northern nation "Mongolia" invaded China frequently, millions of Chinese people were killed. China cannot beared for any time, over 300 tousand Tang soldiers beated Mongolia army.After the war, Chinese found that most of the Mongolian had nothing to eat because of the drought. China took out a great deal of food and given them to Mongolian,despite China didn't have many food also. Several dozen thousand of Mongolian came into China and got food from Chinese farmers. After hunders of years, thouse Mongolian said that they were all Chinese.
----Zheng He, the famous navigator of China (Ming dynasty), he leaded hunders of battleships, over 30 thousand soldiers to visit foreign contries round the world during 1405 to 1433.Zheng He's largest battleship which called "Treasure Ship" length over 100 meters, width about 30 meters, weight over 1000 ton. Zheng He's army had enough ability to conquer all the countries along the way, but what he did were cleaning up the buccaneer , exchanging culture and goods.
----To sum up,Chinese pay attention to the true deep friendship between nations. Different from China, in the westerner's eyes, the principal concern is the economy behalf in the relationship between different countries.
----Behalf is very important though it is not the chief.
----As we all know, Pakistan and China has great common behalf. Pakistan need China's technology and investment, China need Pakistan's advocacy in the world politics. Indian said that China need Pakistan to tie up India to save her own land. I tought that isn't the whole side of the relationship between CH and Pak. CH and Pak has respective ascendency, we need each ocher,the corporations between CH and Pak are very helpful for both nations. The best instances are K-8 and JF-17 corporations.
----The friendship of Pak and CH isn't stay on the surface layer, it goes deep into the hearts of both nations already. 40 years ago, CH and Pak workers fought against the terrible natural environment, they work together to built a way connect both countries. During 1966 to 1979, hunders of Chinese workers sacrificed their precious lives to their mathland and Pakistan. The name of the road is "Friendship Road", which is totally suit it. From 1970 to 2010, a large number of China assistance material were transported to Pakistan. 2005, Pakistan earthquake happened, China sended some aid materials to Pakistan. 2008, China WenChuan earthquake happened, Pakistan gave all his tents to Chinese immediately, which made Chinese appreciated Pakistna's friendship very much. From then on, Chinese are all called Pakistan "Pakistan Iron".
----Chinese is a nation which cherish friendship and proud of the friendship. When the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games opened, when Pakistan team got into the BirdNet, hearty applause broke out around the wholl gymnasium.Obviously, there were only two countries gained Chinese people special ardent welcome, one was North Korea, the other was Pakistan.
----As a common Chinese, I feel happy that our country has such a iron brother like Pakistan. Everyone need friends, everyone need true friendship too. What is the most important of China and Pakistan ? Not the aviation cooperations, not the seaport,not the money or goods, it is that the true friendship between two nations, people, which is the only affection wouldn't fade forever.
