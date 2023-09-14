What's new

Would PTI & Imran Khan Been Re-Elected in 2022 Without GHQ Influenced VoNC?

Would PTI have won the 2023 General Elections?

  • Yes - Majority Government

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Yes - Minority Government

    Votes: 2 100.0%

  • No

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    2
In an alternate universe, the GHQ remained in its barracks and the political parties in Pakistan continued to support civilian rule.

After completing it’s five year mandate, do you see PTI being re-elected in 2022?

The thing is, PTI made huge promises….what they failed to explain was that these promises wouldn’t materialize within 5 years. People were making unrealistic expectations and I think PTI fell into its own hole. Throughout Khan’s administration, there were times where even I questioned some of his tactics or decisions. Many of us did.

So would he be re-elected in 2022 in this universe?
 

