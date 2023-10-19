What's new

Worldwide conspiracy to target Muslims as "terrorists"?

If you follow what is happening and who denounces what, you see that states are more ok with sacrificing civilians by the hundred to get at "terrorists" which they always describe as "muslim".

  • Russia is silent=consent. It wants to genocide Chechans at some point.

  • India wants to genocide Punjabis.

  • Pakistan wants to genocide "terrorists" who just happen to be conservative goat herders. But killing bachabazz is legit and ok

  • NATO is spoken for and obviously wants all conservative arabs gone, but homo rapist liberals to be supported.

  • China is a bit quiet too. It wants to genocide or discourage "terrorist" muslims. Some of that is legit since USA/Israel will fund some to destroy BRI but in general it's against "terrorists".

  • Christians who control African states want to destroy all "terrorists" which happen to only be non-Christians and muslims.

Altogether it looks like a leftist conspiracy to destroy conservative muslims everywhere.
 
I'm anti-terrorist but a ton of opposition freedom fighters are being called terrorists who aren't. In nearly every case they're conservatives.

This means:

all PTI IK

all Trump republicans

all German "nazis" who are simply against Anglosaxon occupation

All serbians

All freedom fighters

all Punjab

Even all ecological fascist movements

Etc
 
