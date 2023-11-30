World’s first commercial undersea data centre deployed in Hainan, China​

beijingwalker
World’s first commercial undersea data centre deployed in Hainan, ChinaThe project aims to deploy 100 modules, offering substantial energy and resource savings compared to traditional land-based data centres
Thu 30 Nov 2023
The facility has a projected lifespan of 25 years and is installed at a depth of 35 meters, weighing approximately 1,300 metric tons. Image: CHINA DAILY
China on Thursday announced the establishment of the world’s first commercial undersea data centre in Lingshui Li Autonomous County, Hainan Province.
The centre set up by Beijing Highlander Digital Technology Co. is seen as a significant technological advancement.
This facility is not just a data storage hub but also functions as a powerful ‘supercomputer’, equivalent to 60,000 regular computers, capable of processing over 4 million high-definition images in just 30 seconds, China Daily said.
Companies like China Telecom and Tencent are among the more than seven entities utilising its services.
The undersea data centre is designed with a lifespan of 25 years and was recently installed, weighing about 1,300 metric tons and reaching a depth of 35 metres.
Its core equipment connects to a shore station through sea cables, encompassing subsystems for power distribution, networking, and monitoring.
This innovative installation provides natural cooling using seawater, significantly reducing energy, water, and land usage while offering higher computing power density, enhanced security, and minimal network lag.
The project aims to deploy 100 modules, offering substantial energy and resource savings compared to traditional land-based data centres.
It uses gravity heat pipe technology and seawater for cooling, improving energy efficiency by 40-60 percent. This setup not only conserves land resources but also ensures a stable, dust-free, and oxygen-free environment for server operation, reducing electronic faults.