World's First Ammonia Car Engine Revealed By China's Guangzhou Automobile Group

World’s First Ammonia Car Engine Revealed By China’s Guangzhou Automobile Group

Authored by: Sutanu Guha
Updated Jul 4, 2023 | 11:49 AM IST

Chinese company GAC (Guangzhou Automobile Group) has unveiled the world's first ammonia-powered car engine. This alternative fuel technology, which is already being used in the shipping industry, provides a new energy solution alongside battery-powered electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel cells in the transportation sector.
Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., based in China, has proudly announced the successful development of the world's first car engine that runs on ammonia. This breakthrough marks another significant advancement in the realm of new energy solutions aimed at reducing carbon emissions in the transportation industry, alongside battery-powered electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel cells.

Qi Hongzhong, a representative from GAC's research and development center, informed reporters that they have overcome the challenges associated with ammonia, which was previously known for its difficulties in quick combustion. Now, they have managed to utilize this fuel efficiently within the passenger car industry. Qi emphasized the immense societal and commercial value that this innovation holds and expressed anticipation for its future applications.

The unveiling of the ammonia-powered engine took place during GAC's annual technology showcase. In addition to this groundbreaking achievement, the event also showcased other remarkable vehicles. One such example is the Gove, a flying car resembling a large drone. Another notable creation was the Trumpchi minivan, which utilized a hybrid-hydrogen platform, an alternative fuel system promoted in collaboration with Toyota Motor Corp, their Japanese partners.

Though ammonia is being explored as a carbon-free fuel, it still faces hurdles due to its low flammability and high nitrogen oxide emissions. However, GAC's latest development tackles these challenges head-on. The company has successfully developed a 2.0-liter engine capable of burning liquid ammonia more efficiently and safely. This groundbreaking achievement results in an impressive power output of 120 kilowatts and a remarkable 90% reduction in carbon emissions compared to conventional fuels.

GAC's achievement in developing an ammonia-powered engine demonstrates its commitment to sustainable transportation solutions. This breakthrough opens up new possibilities for the automotive industry, paving the way for cleaner and greener technologies. As the world continues its pursuit of a more sustainable future, GAC's innovative efforts are sure to contribute significantly to the global fight against climate change.

World’s First Ammonia Car Engine Revealed By China’s Guangzhou Automobile Group

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., based in China, has proudly announced the successful development of the world's first car engine that runs on ammonia.
