World's first 13,000-TEU dual-fuel container ship delivered in Shanghai
19:51, 08-Dec-2023
The world's first 13,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) dual-fuel container ship, built by China and featuring the latest low-carbon shipping technology, was delivered to its French owner in Shanghai on Thursday.
Constructed by China's largest shipbuilding company, the ship is set to operate on a South American route.
The world's first 13,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) dual-fuel container ship, built by China and featuring the latest low-carbon shipping technology, was delivered to its French owner in Shanghai on Thursday.Constructed by China's largest shipbuilding
