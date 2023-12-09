What's new

World's first 13,000-TEU dual-fuel container ship delivered in Shanghai

19:51, 08-Dec-2023


The world's first 13,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) dual-fuel container ship, built by China and featuring the latest low-carbon shipping technology, was delivered to its French owner in Shanghai on Thursday.

Constructed by China's largest shipbuilding company, the ship is set to operate on a South American route.

news.cgtn.com

