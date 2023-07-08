World's fastest jetliner [Boom Supersonic] 'Overture' closer to reality thanks to its 'Symphony' engines

Hamartia Antidote
World's fastest jetliner 'Overture' closer to reality thanks to its 'Symphony' engines
Boom Supersonic has announced that its upcoming sustainable supersonic airliner, the 'Overture', has hit major milestones, including on its 'Symphony' engine.
interestingengineering.com
According to Boom Supersonic, the company's touted supersonic "Concorde-like" airliner 'Overture' has made significant progress, including its vital engines.
Significant progress is being made on what has been called the "world's fastest airliner". Named 'Overture', the sustainable fast passenger liner is being developed by Boom Supersonic, who also revealed major milestones on its 'Symphony' engine. The announcement came at this year's Paris Air Show.
The "Overture" aircraft is engineered to operate at twice the speed of contemporary airliners and is fueled entirely by sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).
Boom signed structural supplier agreements with Aernnova for 'Overture’s' wings, Leonardo for the fuselage and wing box, and Aciturri for the empennage. The three aerospace leaders join Boom’s growing network of global suppliers, which includes Safran Landing Systems, Eaton, Collins Aerospace, Flight Safety International, FTT, GE Additive, and StandardAero.
Boom also revealed, for the first time, 'Overture’s' full systems configuration as the aircraft program advances toward production.
The 'Overture' will be the fastest airliner ever“We are incredibly proud of the progress with Overture and Symphony from our global team of partners and suppliers who continue to operate at an accelerated pace toward the future of sustainable supersonic flight,” said Blake Scholl, founder, and CEO of Boom Supersonic.
Boom’s commercial order book stands at 130 aircraft, including orders and pre-orders from major airlines such as United, American, and Japan Airlines. Boom continues to advance with Northrop Grumman on a defense variant of Overture that will expand the total addressable market for supersonic aircraft.
Boom also revealed a comprehensive look at the configuration of the system for Overture. The schematics shared today highlight key systems inside "Overture," including avionics, flight controls, hydraulics, fuel systems, and landing gear—all designed and developed for optimal performance, efficiency, and safety.
'Overture' boasts top-notch fuel systems that offer the center of gravity control in both subsonic and supersonic operations, while also being compatible with sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). These fuel systems supply fuel to the engines, ensuring seamless flight. Additionally, 'Overture's' hydraulic systems are triple redundant, providing reliable power for both flight controls and mechanical systems. The landing gear is designed to be compatible with international airport runways and taxiways, allowing for takeoff and landing on over 600 routes worldwide.
'Overture's' aerodynamic efficiency is enhanced by the all-composite aerostructures that support its contoured fuselage and gull wings. To reduce program risk and mature 'Overture' through aircraft systems development, key systems incorporate certified technologies. The company is making progress toward securing suppliers for the majority of major systems by the end of this year.
It already has 130 orders“We believe there is large market potential for both Overture and Symphony, which will be transformational for the future of supersonic travel,” said Stacey Rock, President of Florida Turbine Technologies.
“The Symphony engineering team includes many of the best and most experienced engine designers on the planet, and we’re thrilled to expand our role to include the initial assembly of engines for the ground test, flight test, and certification,” he added.
“Symphony is the key that will unlock Overture and make it a commercial and enduring success,” said Ric Parker, Chair of the Singapore Aerospace Programme & former Rolls-Royce CTO. “Boom’s strategy with Symphony is very innovative. Their approach makes it compelling for top-tier suppliers to seek the opportunity to contribute their expertise and capabilities to this exciting, breakthrough, supersonic engine program," he added.