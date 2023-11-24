_NOBODY_
World’s Fastest Growing Smartphone Company Ft. Adeel Tahir & Ali Raza
Adeel Tahir is the Director of Sales and Ali Raza is Head of Marketing at TECNO Mobile Pakistan.
00:00 Introduction
02:38 How Big is TECNO?
05:50 Company Insights
06:18 Journey Through Economic Changes
07:17 Adeel’s Early Life & Career
10:37 What happened to Q-Mobile?
11:55 Joining TECNO
12:49 How it went?
13:29 Company's Recipe for Success
16:50 Balancing Quality & Price
18:43 Gaming Boom: Fueling the Company's Growth?
21:13 Creator Economy & the Impact
24:30 Getting High-Tech on a Budget
30:31 TECNO's Software
33:19 User Experience & After-Sale Services
38:49 The Importance of Building Trust
40:29 Phone Repairs: How soon can you find parts?
41:35 Global Launches & Pricing
44:13 Testing the Camera
45:33 Credit Profiling: Missed Opportunity?
54:28 Sales Channels & Distribution
59:50 Experience Centres in Multiple Cities
01:03:09 Localising Mobile Manufacturing
01:05:33 Marketing Through Content
01:09:16 Human Capital & their Experience
01:19:58 Policy, Tax & Subsidy
01:24:46 Manufacturers Association
01:25:15 How Influencers Drive Sales?
01:29:11 Pakistan Of 2050