World's Fastest Growing Smartphone Company

World’s Fastest Growing Smartphone Company Ft. Adeel Tahir & Ali Raza



Adeel Tahir is the Director of Sales and Ali Raza is Head of Marketing at TECNO Mobile Pakistan.

00:00 Introduction
02:38 How Big is TECNO?
05:50 Company Insights
06:18 Journey Through Economic Changes
07:17 Adeel’s Early Life & Career
10:37 What happened to Q-Mobile?
11:55 Joining TECNO
12:49 How it went?
13:29 Company's Recipe for Success
16:50 Balancing Quality & Price
18:43 Gaming Boom: Fueling the Company's Growth?
21:13 Creator Economy & the Impact
24:30 Getting High-Tech on a Budget
30:31 TECNO's Software
33:19 User Experience & After-Sale Services
38:49 The Importance of Building Trust
40:29 Phone Repairs: How soon can you find parts?
41:35 Global Launches & Pricing
44:13 Testing the Camera
45:33 Credit Profiling: Missed Opportunity?
54:28 Sales Channels & Distribution
59:50 Experience Centres in Multiple Cities
01:03:09 Localising Mobile Manufacturing
01:05:33 Marketing Through Content
01:09:16 Human Capital & their Experience
01:19:58 Policy, Tax & Subsidy
01:24:46 Manufacturers Association
01:25:15 How Influencers Drive Sales?
01:29:11 Pakistan Of 2050
 
I've been seeing Techno popping up here in India too mostly in the lower mid range market (15 to 25k ig).
Beyond that no point going for it get from an established OEM like Samsung, apple or according to your preference.
I personally go for Samsung stuff.
 
How much does the tab s8(samsung) cost in Pakistan btw? Just curious what's the retail inflation there.
 
Sam6536 said:
I've been seeing Techno popping up here in India too mostly in the lower mid range market (15 to 25k ig).
Beyond that no point going for it get from an established OEM like Samsung, apple or according to your preference.
I personally go for Samsung stuff.
Xiaomi dominates the Indian smartphone market and has been for years. Tecno dominates the Pakistani and African smartphone markets. Tecno has complete control over the African smartphone market.
 
_NOBODY_ said:
Xiaomi dominates the Indian smartphone market and has been for years. Tecno dominates the Pakistani and African smartphone markets. Tecno has complete control over the African smartphone market.
Xioami and Samsung compete in the lower and mid range segments. Apple and samsung dominate the premium end market.
 

