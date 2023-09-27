What's new

World Robotics 2023 Report: Asia ahead of Europe and the Americas

StraightEdge

StraightEdge

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Jan 21, 2021
Messages
1,953
Reaction score
-6
Country
India
Location
India
ifr.org

World Robotics 2023 Report: Asia ahead of Europe and the Americas

The new World Robotics report recorded 553,052 industrial robot installations in factories around the world – a growth rate of 5% in 2022, year-on-year. By region, 73% of all newly deployed robots were installed in Asia, 15% in Europe and 10% in the Americas.
ifr.org

Frankfurt, Sep 26, 2023 — The new World Robotics report recorded 553,052 industrial robot installations in factories around the world – a growth rate of 5% in 2022, year-on-year. By region, 73% of all newly deployed robots were installed in Asia, 15% in Europe and 10% in the Americas.

Teaser_World_Forecast_WR2023.jpg


“The world record of 500,000 units was exceeded for the second year in succession,” says Marina Bill, President of the International Federation of Robotics. “In 2023 the industrial robot market is expected to grow by 7% to more than 590,000 units worldwide."

15_largest_markets_WR_2023_750.jpg


www.businesswire.com

Record 1.5 million Robots Work in China's Factories – IFR reports

The new World Robotics report shows robot installations in China grew by 5% and reached a new peak of 290,258 units in 2022. This was 52% of all insta
www.businesswire.com

“China is by far the world's largest market for robotics,” says IFR's President Marina Bill. “This latest gain of 5% in 2022 is remarkable since it even tops the 2021 result that was a 57% jump over 2020.”
The operational stock in China surpassed the 1-million-unit mark in 2021 and the 1.5-million-unit mark in 2022 (1,501,535 units; +22%). This makes China the first and only country with such a large robot stock. Europe counts a total of 728,391 units and North America 452,217 units. In China, the stock grew by 25% on average per year between 2017 to 2022. This illustrates the tremendous speed at which the modernization of China’s economy is taking place.
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Chinese Manufacturers Use 12 Times More Robots Than U.S. Manufacturers When Controlling for Wages, Almost Half of Industrial Robots Are in China
Replies
10
Views
344
IndoUS
I
beijingwalker
China leads Asia’s refinery hydrocracking units capacity
Replies
0
Views
92
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Nan Yang
China eyes robot manufacturing as way to fuel economic growth
Replies
2
Views
249
StraightEdge
StraightEdge
beijingwalker
China Overtakes USA in Robot Density – IFR Reports
Replies
12
Views
726
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China Surges Past Japan As World’s Top Car Exporter In Q1 2023
Replies
2
Views
202
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom