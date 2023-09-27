World Robotics 2023 Report: Asia ahead of Europe and the Americas The new World Robotics report recorded 553,052 industrial robot installations in factories around the world – a growth rate of 5% in 2022, year-on-year. By region, 73% of all newly deployed robots were installed in Asia, 15% in Europe and 10% in the Americas.

The new World Robotics report recorded 553,052 industrial robot installations in factories around the world – a growth rate of 5% in 2022, year-on-year. By region, 73% of all newly deployed robots were installed in Asia, 15% in Europe and 10% in the Americas.“The world record of 500,000 units was exceeded for the second year in succession,” says Marina Bill, President of the International Federation of Robotics. “In 2023 the industrial robot market is expected to grow by 7% to more than 590,000 units worldwide."“China is by far the world's largest market for robotics,” says IFR's President Marina Bill. “This latest gain of 5% in 2022 is remarkable since it even tops the 2021 result that was a 57% jump over 2020.”The operational stock in China surpassed the 1-million-unit mark in 2021 and the 1.5-million-unit mark in 2022 (1,501,535 units; +22%). This makes China the first and only country with such a large robot stock. Europe counts a total of 728,391 units and North America 452,217 units. In China, the stock grew by 25% on average per year between 2017 to 2022. This illustrates the tremendous speed at which the modernization of China’s economy is taking place.