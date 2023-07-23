World longest subway line (123.7km !) connecting Shanghai city and Suzhou city opens, first trans cities subway in China

beijingwalker
The Longest metro line in the world: Shanghai-Suzhou line 11 (123.7km !)
World longest subway connecting Shanghai city and Suzhou city opens, first trans cities subway in China
Suzhou's Metro Line 11 connects with Shanghai's Metro Line 11, people in Shanghai now are able to take the subway to Suzhou city, which is in the nearby province of Jiangsu, while Suzhou residents can go straight to Shanghai Disney Resort.
The Suzhou Metro Line 11 has 28 stops between Weiting in Suzhou Industrial Park and Huaqiao in Kunshan, a county-level city near Shanghai.
Passengers can change to the Shanghai Line 11 at the Huaqiao station, which is the Shanghai Line 11 terminal. The line ends at the Shanghai Disney Resort.