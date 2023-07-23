What's new

World longest subway line (123.7km !) connecting Shanghai city and Suzhou city opens, first trans cities subway in China

The Longest metro line in the world: Shanghai-Suzhou line 11 (123.7km !)​


World longest subway connecting Shanghai city and Suzhou city opens, first trans cities subway in China

Suzhou's Metro Line 11 connects with Shanghai's Metro Line 11, people in Shanghai now are able to take the subway to Suzhou city, which is in the nearby province of Jiangsu, while Suzhou residents can go straight to Shanghai Disney Resort.

The Suzhou Metro Line 11 has 28 stops between Weiting in Suzhou Industrial Park and Huaqiao in Kunshan, a county-level city near Shanghai.

Passengers can change to the Shanghai Line 11 at the Huaqiao station, which is the Shanghai Line 11 terminal. The line ends at the Shanghai Disney Resort.
 
beijingwalker said:
World longest, first cross cities line, well deserved, no? If your country just opened something like this, wouldn't you post about it? yes? no?
Why you're shitting in your pants again and again that have no value for post you built inter-city subway than its good for you now shoo

You're propaganda machine dude

flowerfan2020 said:
He is a American bot.
I'm not posting 10-12 threads on America on daily basis just like your propaganda machine @beiingwalker is doing dude
 
White and Green with M/S said:
Why you're shitting in your pants again and again that have no value for post you built inter-city subway than its good for you now shoo

You're propaganda machine dude


I'm not posting 10-12 threads on America on daily basis just like your propaganda machine @beiingwalker is doing dude
LOL, Only you shit your pants, again, orld longest, first cross cities line, well deserved, no? If your country just opened something like this, wouldn't you post about it? yes? no?
 
beijingwalker said:

I rode China's newest Metro! Suzhou to Shanghai on Suzhou Line 11.​

why do Chinese seem to think that they need to have everything in China validated by a Western YouTuber ?

he was probably given free Chinese take away and asked to make a video, very cringe to watch !
 
aziqbal said:
why do Chinese seem to think that they need to have everything in China validated by a Western YouTuber ?

he was probably given free Chinese take away and asked to make a video, very cringe to watch !
Lol, cause here it is an English forum and Chinese usually don't speak English, I also post Africans, Indians, Pakistani vloggers videos here, why can you only see westerners?
 
beijingwalker said:
Lol, cause here it is an English forum and Chinese usually don't speak English, I also post Africans, Indians, Pakistani vloggers videos here, why can you only see westerners?
because you seem to think a white man on YouTube will somehow conceive everyone China is a great nation

why Chinese were found in a fishing boat drifting off the coast of Colombia if China is so good

we never see British and Americans in fishing boats trying to get into China in the South China Sea
 
aziqbal said:
because you seem to think a white man on YouTube will somehow conceive everyone China is a great nation
Why you can only see westerners, selective blind? or you are just a super loyal slave to your white masters.

Indian guy takes an old slow train in Xinjiang to go to a small village

Indian guy takes an old slow train in Xinjiang to go to a small village Not all railways in China are high speed railways and not all trains are bullet trains, in some remote regions old trains are still in operation connecting sparely populated small towns and villages, because they run in...
pdf.defence.pk
 

