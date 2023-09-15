What's new

World is recognizing that the Indians are stupid

Abdul Rehman Majeed

World is recognizing that the Indians are stupid

A top adviser to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, Mikhail Podoliak, said in an interview that Indians have “low intellectual potential”.

You can watch the video with English CC

 
Hence every other tech company has Indians leading it. Plus, i recall they landed on the moon recently.

No need to worry, their low IQ and the top tier high IQ of our lumber1 morons will lead Pakistan to success.
 
Hence every other tech company has Indians leading it. Plus, i recall they landed on the moon recently.

No need to worry, their low IQ and the top tier high IQ of our lumber1 morons will lead Pakistan to success.
Indian moon mission is fake.

When and How Ghazwa-e-Hind will happen - All Pakistanis Should watch

When and How Ghazwa-e-Hind will happen - All Pakistanis Should watch this video. Summary: There is no proof that chandrayaan 3 was successful. Indians are pathological liars. India will start Akhand Bharat in the next one year and Pakistan will respond with Ghazwa-e-Hind resulting in the...
defence.pk
 

