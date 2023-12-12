beijingwalker
World biggest Hospital Ship, MV Global Mercy, built in Tianjin city, China
Didn't know Tianjin can build ships...
The world’s biggest civilian hospital ship, MV Global Mercy, was built as a floating medical centre for Mercy Ships. This humanitarian organisation operates the largest non-governmental hospital ships in the world.
It was constructed by CSSC at Tianjin Xingang Shipyard in Tianjin, China, and completed in 2021. The following year, she sailed to Rotterdam for a 2-week stopover, where it was revealed to the world for the first time. It made its maiden voyage soon after to Africa, where it was joined by another hospital ship called Africa Mercy. Global Mercy then began functioning as a floating training facility in Dakar, Senegal.
The Global Mercy represents an international collaboration. With an overall length of 174-meters, a beam of 28.6 meters, with a Gross Tonnage of 37,000, the ship is a tailored Passenger Ship-class vessel. As the first of its kind, the ship has undergone construction at Tianjin Xingang Shipyard, with project management by Stena RoRo AB of Gothenburg, Sweden, and construction design by Deltamarin of Turku, Finland. The French ship brokerage company Barry Rogliano Salles (BRS) was instrumental in helping negotiate the contract. The new ship is classed by Lloyd’s Register in the UK who was in attendance to witness these important tests. The Global Mercy is flagged by Malta and will initially serve within Africa.
As the world’s largest purpose-built civilian hospital ship, the Global Mercy has received wide attention from all over the world from the very beginning of its construction in 2015. The Global Mercy has a design draft of 6.15 meters and a service speed of 12 knots. This new vessel is the first ship built from design to implementation by the charity as all previous ships were adapted from other purposes. The Global Mercy will join the current Mercy Ship, Africa Mercy in service to sub-Saharan and Central Africa.
