World Athletics Championships 2023 [Budapest] final medal table [Pakistan/India in Javelin Gold medal duel]

World Athletics Championships 2023 medal table

The medal standings from Budapest 2023
The 2023 World Athletics Championships have ended in Budapest as the United States again finished on top of the medal table.

The US topped the standings in their home championships in Oregon last year with 13 golds, ahead of Ethiopia on four, with Jamaica, China, Kenya, Australia and Peru all picking up two gold medals each.

Great Britain and Northern Ireland won only one gold last year – Jake Wightman’s 1500m triumph – but surpassed that tally this time around in Hungary and equalled their best ever haul with 10 medals.

2023 World Athletics Championships - Wikipedia

Screenshot 2023-08-28 at 8.41.35 AM.png

Screenshot 2023-08-28 at 8.43.15 AM.png

Screenshot 2023-08-28 at 8.43.33 AM.png
 
Japan, India and China, pride of Asia!!!!

This is very hard tournament.

EDIT: Hell that high jumping dude from S. Korea didn't even win or participate, it seems.
 

IT'S A TIE! Pole vaulters SHARE GOLD after epic World Championship duel​


Crouser shatters championship record in shot put final | World Athletics Championships Budapest 23​

 
Funny thing is India and Pakistan both won one medal each in the exact same category, Javelin throw.
Although India is 10 times bigger than Pakistan and much higher budget for sports, they still suck.
 
Japan, India and China, pride of Asia!!!!

This is very hard tournament.

EDIT: Hell that high jumping dude from S. Korea didn't even win or participate, it seems.
Javelin medals seem popular

🇯🇵's Kitaguchi wins the javelin on her final throw | World Athletics Championships Budapest 23​

japan.png


Neeraj Chopra wins historic javelin gold for India | World Athletics Championships Budapest 23​

india.png


Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem Makes History With Javelin Silver At World Athletics | Dawn News English​

pakistan.png


China didn't do much compared to the above..zero golds...zero silvers..37th place
China.png
 
Javelin medals seem popular

🇯🇵's Kitaguchi wins the javelin on her final throw | World Athletics Championships Budapest 23​


Neeraj Chopra wins historic javelin gold for India | World Athletics Championships Budapest 23​


Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem Makes History With Javelin Silver At World Athletics | Dawn News English​

We asians are experts at throwing spears LOL.
 
Javelin medals seem popular

🇯🇵's Kitaguchi wins the javelin on her final throw | World Athletics Championships Budapest 23​


Neeraj Chopra wins historic javelin gold for India | World Athletics Championships Budapest 23​


Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem Makes History With Javelin Silver At World Athletics | Dawn News English​

Arshad Nadeem can win Olympic Gold also, he is very close.​

 

