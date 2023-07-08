Working together to defend democracy: Biden tells Bangladesh Pratidin​

Staff Correspondent

7th July, 2023 02:26:59 AM

Print news

​

Working together to defend democracy: Biden tells Bangladesh Pratidin | Daily Sun | Working together to protect democracy, US President tells Bangladesh Pratidin

US President Joe Biden has said his country is working with allies and partners around the world to defend democracy.He made the comments in reply to a letter of Bangladesh Pratidin’s US edition Executive Editor Lovlu Ansar on July 5.Lovlu wrote to the US President last month projecting the true scenario of Bangladesh against the backdrop of statements of 12 US Congressmen over Bangladesh.Biden said he believes the world is at an inflection point. “Competition between major global powers is on the rise while the threats we face demand greater cooperation than ever. That’s why my Administration is working with allies and partners around the world to advance our Nation’s vital interests, tackle global challenges, defend democracy, and win the strategic competition to shape the future of our world.”He said they have restored American leadership on the international stage and rallied the world to take on shared challenges that impact the lives of people everywhere -- from addressing the climate crisis and strengthening global health to preventing famines, combating corruption, and making sure that technology works for democracy and not against it.“We are leading a global coalition of nations to stand with the brave people of Ukraine as they defend themselves against Russia’s brutal aggression. And while we continue promoting our fundamental principles of freedom, sovereignty, and democracy, we have also brought together partners in new ways to address threats to global peace and security, including provocative behavior from Iran and North Korea,” the US President said.He said they have ensured that the US will continue to lead the world in innovation, thanks to generational investments in their infrastructure and manufacturing.Biden said they are strengthening their military to deter and defend against the threats of today and tomorrow. “And in harnessing our unmatched network of allies and partners, the United States is in the strongest position to compete with nations everywhere -- including the People’s Republic of China -- and succeed.At the end of the day, their foreign policy is about making life better and safer for all Americans, he said.The US President said he will keep Lovlu’s message in mind as they work to meet the challenges and opportunities ahead that will determine the direction of the world for generations to come.He concluded the letter, saying, “May God bless America, and may God protect our troops and all those serving in harm’s way.”Earlier, 12 members of the US Congress called upon the Biden administration to take steps to ensure that the Bangladesh government complies with its human rights obligations for holding the upcoming general election in a free and fair manner.They made the call in separate letters written to US President Biden and US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken.The US Congressmen called for urgent actions to stop the "human rights abuses" by the Bangladesh government and "give the people of Bangladesh the best possible chance for free and fair parliamentary elections".Last month, Lovlu Ansar wrote a letter to Biden protesting Congressmen’s statements which, he said, were devoid of the real situation.He said Bangladesh’s politics is divided into two ideologies -- one secular and the other radical. The Awami League government, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, is working seriously to protect secularism and curb militancy while BNP and its allies are patronising militancy and fundamentalism.Democracy cannot be imagined with fundamentalism, militancy and attack on religious minorities in place, Lovlu said.He urged the Biden administration to reconsider its recent policy about the next parliamentary polls in Bangladesh which, he said, was taken following misinterpretation.