Work to stop anti-state propaganda abroad: PM Hasina tells country's envoys

Work to stop anti-state propaganda abroad: PM Hasina tells country's envoys

Work to stop anti-state propaganda abroad: PM Hasina tells country's envoys

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday asked the Bangladeshi diplomats posted abroad to work against anti-state propaganda so that the international community won’t be misled due to the falsehood. “I would like to tell the Foreign Ministry that you should inform our envoys about propa
Published :

Jul 25, 2023 10:42 AM
Updated :

Jul 25, 2023 11:11 AM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday asked the Bangladeshi diplomats posted abroad to work against anti-state propaganda so that the international community won’t be misled due to the falsehood.

“I would like to tell the Foreign Ministry that you should inform our envoys about propaganda. If so, confusion can’t be created. We should be more active particularly in the places of international organisations,” she said.

The prime minister gave the directive, while addressing the Conference of Bangladesh Envoys in Europe, held her place of residence here in Rome, the capital city of Italy.

Some 15 Bangladeshi envoys stationed in European countries participated in the event.

She said some people are carrying out propaganda against the country, taking shelter in foreign lands after committing crimes in the country.

She said there are some people who could never take the country to a dignified position. Some people are there, who took shelter abroad fleeing the country after committing crimes. Some of them are convicted or criminals, she added.

The PM said they are spreading misinformation against the country continuously staying abroad. “Everyone should be vigilant against them,” she added.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and PM’s Private Industry and Investment adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman were present in the conference.

The PM is now in Rome to attend a UN food summit.
 

