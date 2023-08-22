What's new

Words of Wu Ershan, the director of "Feng Shen", "the appellation of the Han nationality appeared after the Yuan Dynasty"?

In response to some netizens commenting that Wu Ershan used a large number of ethnic minority actors in the movie "Fengshen", he himself responded: "The Han nationality was formed after the Yuan Dynasty. Before that, it was divided by region. Netizens have not learned the history well!"
I think I argue this before, Han vs Hua, but still, the fact this mongolian guy (Wu Ershan is an ethnic mongolian) is up in the director's seat and says this means there's a huge ethnic conflict problem and even history problem in China.
 
