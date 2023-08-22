Words of Wu Ershan, the director of "Feng Shen", "the appellation of the Han nationality appeared after the Yuan Dynasty"?

In response to some netizens commenting that Wu Ershan used a large number of ethnic minority actors in the movie "Fengshen", he himself responded: "The Han nationality was formed after the Yuan Dynasty. Before that, it was divided by region. Netizens have not learned the history well!"
I think I argue this before, Han vs Hua, but still, the fact this mongolian guy (Wu Ershan is an ethnic mongolian) is up in the director's seat and says this means there's a huge ethnic conflict problem and even history problem in China.