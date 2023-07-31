[Women World Cup] Total blow out, Nadeshiko Japan just beats Spain 4-0

In a surprise turn of events, Nadeshiko Japan just beats Spain 4-0 and top the group.
This means the Asian representative has won all the 3 matches with no conceded goals, and go straight into R16!
I hope they keep the winning mentality up and go for champion! As Vietnam women team has bowed out, it's time to support the remaining Japan, China and Phillipines. (S. Korea still has a chance but they must win 5-0 against Germany).
EDIT: Highlights of the match:
That shooting power, by Mina Tanaka hory shit.
