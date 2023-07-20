What's new

Woman stripped and raped in Manipur speaks: Police were with the mob, they left us with those men

hatehs

hatehs

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Mar 10, 2023
Messages
754
Reaction score
-2
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
A day after a video of two women from the Kuki-Zomi community being paraded naked and sexually assaulted in Manipur surfaced, one of the victims told The Indian Express that they had been “left to the mob by the police”.

Two women, one in her 20s and the other in her 40s, can be seen being made to walk naked down a road and towards a field by a mob of men. Some of the men can be seen dragging the two women towards a field and forcibly groping them. In a police complaint that was filed on May 18, the victims had also alleged that the younger woman was “brutally gang raped in the broad daylight”.

In the complaint, they had said that they had fled to a forest for shelter after their village in Kangpokpi district, was attacked by a mob and that they were later rescued by Thoubal police and were being taken to the police station, but were stopped on the way by a mob and seized from police custody around two kilometres away from the police station.

However, speaking to The Indian Express over the phone from her husband’s home, the younger woman alleged: “The police were there with the mob which was attacking our village. The police picked us up from near home, and took us a little away from the village and left us on the road with the mob. We were given to them by police.”

In their complaint, the victims had said that there were five of them who were there together: the two women seen in the video, another woman in her 50s who was also allegedly stripped, and the father and brother of the youngest woman, who they alleged were killed by the mob.
“After all the men were killed, and the mob did what they did, we were just left there and we escaped,” she said.

She said that she and her family have not been aware of the existence of a video capturing the incident, the circulation of which has sparked national outrage and prompted the state government and police to take action, two months after the FIR was filed.

“There is no internet here in Manipur, we wouldn’t know,” she said.
She said that while there were “too many” men who were part of the mob, she was able to recognise a few of them, including one who she said she had known to be a friend of her brother’s.

Following the outrage sparked by the video, on Thursday morning, the government confirmed the arrest of one person in connection with the incident. Police said on Thursday afternoon that the operation to arrest more of the perpetrators is ongoing.

 
Nothing in western media. India truly is a sickening degenerate place. Be grateful of Jinnah that we do not call ourselves Indians. I am thankful everyday for this. As monotheists we have a duty to protect our Christians and Jesus followers in Pakistan. These devil worshipping heathens will be dealt with when Jesus returns.
 
hatehs said:
A day after a video of two women from the Kuki-Zomi community being paraded naked and sexually assaulted in Manipur surfaced, one of the victims told The Indian Express that they had been “left to the mob by the police”.

Two women, one in her 20s and the other in her 40s, can be seen being made to walk naked down a road and towards a field by a mob of men. Some of the men can be seen dragging the two women towards a field and forcibly groping them. In a police complaint that was filed on May 18, the victims had also alleged that the younger woman was “brutally gang raped in the broad daylight”.

In the complaint, they had said that they had fled to a forest for shelter after their village in Kangpokpi district, was attacked by a mob and that they were later rescued by Thoubal police and were being taken to the police station, but were stopped on the way by a mob and seized from police custody around two kilometres away from the police station.

However, speaking to The Indian Express over the phone from her husband’s home, the younger woman alleged: “The police were there with the mob which was attacking our village. The police picked us up from near home, and took us a little away from the village and left us on the road with the mob. We were given to them by police.”

In their complaint, the victims had said that there were five of them who were there together: the two women seen in the video, another woman in her 50s who was also allegedly stripped, and the father and brother of the youngest woman, who they alleged were killed by the mob.
“After all the men were killed, and the mob did what they did, we were just left there and we escaped,” she said.

She said that she and her family have not been aware of the existence of a video capturing the incident, the circulation of which has sparked national outrage and prompted the state government and police to take action, two months after the FIR was filed.

“There is no internet here in Manipur, we wouldn’t know,” she said.
She said that while there were “too many” men who were part of the mob, she was able to recognise a few of them, including one who she said she had known to be a friend of her brother’s.

Following the outrage sparked by the video, on Thursday morning, the government confirmed the arrest of one person in connection with the incident. Police said on Thursday afternoon that the operation to arrest more of the perpetrators is ongoing.

Click to expand...



So the incident is two months old and police only made the arrest of one person after the video went viral? :blink:
 

Manipur outrage: Viral video shows women paraded naked by mob, allegedly gang-raped​

 
There’s ethnic cleansing of the Christian population going on as we speak. Indian government is taking down all these videos that have gone viral. They don’t want the world to know what’s going on.
 
i deleted a video of a kuki young lady on her knees being kicked, hair-pulling & brutally shots several times, collapsed then a few bullets pumped into her head,,,,man...i m utterly shocked to my core & i prayed what did i watch that night....
 
kuge said:
i deleted a video of a kuki young lady on her knees being kicked, hair-pulling & brutally shots several times, collapsed then a few bullets pumped into her head,,,,man...i m utterly shocked to my core & i prayed what did i watch that night....
Click to expand...

More shocking (or maybe not) is the fact that most internet Hindus continue to strongly support these Manipuri Brahmin terrorists even after the videos have gone viral.
 
Maira La said:
More shocking (or maybe not) is the fact that most internet Hindus continue to strongly support these Manipuri Brahmin terrorists even after the videos have gone viral.
Click to expand...
the kuki ladies should buy a gun and shoot the indians in head where the red dot is.
 
Azadkashmir said:
the kuki ladies should buy a gun and shoot the indians in head where the red dot is.
Click to expand...

There's not much they can do, the government was silently backing the genocide the last 2 months, and the police and law enforcement are actively helping Hindus carry out ethnic cleansing on these helpless Christian tribals.
 

Similar threads

hatehs
Muslim Men Attacked, Stripped, And Beards Shaved In Bhubaneswar, Mere 3 Km From The Chief Minister’s Residence
Replies
3
Views
84
tman786
T
S
Muslim Women Seen with Hindu Men Harassed, Doxed In Name of 'Bhagwa Love Trap'
Replies
4
Views
359
-=virus=-
-=virus=-
hatehs
Hyderabad University Professor, Two Kuki Activists Have Cases Filed Against Them By Indian Court for Speaking to Media About Manipur Genocide
Replies
0
Views
40
hatehs
hatehs
hatehs
HORRIFIC - SATISH from Andhra Pradesh rapes and impregnates BOTH of his daughters with the SUPPORT of his wife
Replies
8
Views
85
mangochutney
M
hatehs
In Imphal, two families recount two days of horror that ended in death
Replies
0
Views
208
hatehs
hatehs

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom