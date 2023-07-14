Winning Hearts in Combat Zone: The Story of Dewagar, North Waziristan​

Dewagar is the border town of Tehsil Ghulam Khan in North Waziristan. This valley comprises six villages with a population of approximately 3500. The area has remained a hotbed of insurgency, disrupting civic facilities and the rural economy. To relieve the population, Pakistan Army is reaching out to restore their confidence and uplift the community.In militancy-prone areas, population’s trust is a deciding factor. In Dewagar, the population was won over through enhanced interactions and providing relief in many spheres. Every social segment was engaged, including tribal elders, widows, youth, and kids, which helped in understanding the needs of each segment.Educating youth is the best long-term way to expose twisted terrorist ideologies and block their potential recruitment. There were four Government Boys Schools in Dewagar, and all were non-functional due to absentee teaching staff.The Local Army Unit made considerable efforts to revive education in the area. After liaison with government’s education authorities, all four schools have been revived. Five hundred seventy-five boys are studying with substitute teachers. There was no school building for girls in the area. Three girls’ schools have been established with an intake of 151 girls. These schools have been established as evening shift schools in the same building as boys’ schools to provide equal opportunities to girls in the area. Amongst these, Dewagar Public School is an iconic project established with the support of Commander 11 Corps. Distance Learning Initiative was introduced, and an Islamabad-based M. Phil teacher was hired to provide quality online education to tribal kids through smart classrooms. Technology Literacy Corner has been established to provide computer education to kids.Moreover, a state-of-the-art Montessori Playroom has also been established. Nine boys were selected and sent to Formation Boys Hostel in Miranshah for the provision of quality education. In total, 726 boys and girls have been enrolled in schools of Dewagar, thus raising the literacy rate from the previous 2 percent to 20 percent.The best WHAM (Winning Hearts and Minds) is helping people in times of their suffering. There were two Government Community Health Centers (CHCs) in Dewagar, and both were non-functional due to the absence of requisite facilities and staff. In order to provide essential medical services to locals, Army Welfare Clinic, Dewagar was established in February 2023. The Regimental Medical Officer of the local Infantry Unit has been deputed to check and treat the patients daily. Pakistan Army is purchasing requisite medicines for the clinic. Local chromite contractors also donate medicines as a part of community service. Since the inauguration, 750 tribal men, women, and kids have been treated at Army Welfare Clinic.Water is a very basic and essential amenity, especially in the tough terrain of North Waziristan. Water Supply Scheme (WSS) of Kadi Khel village was non-functional due to a dispute over monthly contributions. A few low-income families had been unable to pay that amount for the last two years. Pakistan Army paid for those families, repaired a few broken accessories, and made this WSS functional for the complete village. One more WSS has also been approved under the Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP) and will be implemented shortly.In order to promote business in the area, chromite mining in the area was operationalized, which had been stalled due to security concerns since 2014. Starting in November 2022, over 1715 chromite tons were excavated worth Rs. 257 million. Chromite excavation has given a fillip to many associated businesses and has created 500 direct and indirect jobs. Locals get a direct tribal share of chromite besides working as laborers in the mines.The youth was actively engaged through concerted efforts. Many sports events were organized, besides establishing cricket, football, and basketball grounds in Dewagar. Cricket matches of the Pakistani team during the T20 World Cup were live screened in Dewagar to engage the tribal youth.Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Imran Khan is a Command and Staff College Quetta graduate. The officer has vast experience in low-intensity conflict (LIC). He is currently commanding an Infantry Battalion in North Waziristan.