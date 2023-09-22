Abdul Rehman Majeed
Will West kill the Indian PM Modi?
Whenever India went against the Freedom Fighters supported by the West, India PM was killed.
Indian PM Lal Bahadur Shastri was killed for fighting the Kashmiri Freedom Fighters
Indian PM Indira Gandhi was killed for fighting the Khalistani Freedom Fighters
Indian PM Rajiv Gandhi was killed for fighting the Tamil Freedom Fighters
Indian slave will always be a slave of the West.
Former India PM Lal Bahadur Shastri's family demands fresh probe into his death
Family member of former Indian Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri has called for a probe into his death after statement from former, high-ranking CIA official that he was killed by the secret agency. Vibhakar Shastri, the grandson of the late Lal Bahadur Shastri has made the demand.
www.wionews.com