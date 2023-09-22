What's new

Will West kill the Indian PM Modi?

Abdul Rehman Majeed

Will West kill the Indian PM Modi?

Whenever India went against the Freedom Fighters supported by the West, India PM was killed.

Indian PM Lal Bahadur Shastri was killed for fighting the Kashmiri Freedom Fighters

Indian PM Indira Gandhi was killed for fighting the Khalistani Freedom Fighters

Indian PM Rajiv Gandhi was killed for fighting the Tamil Freedom Fighters


Indian slave will always be a slave of the West.


1695401191015.png



Former India PM Lal Bahadur Shastri's family demands fresh probe into his death​


www.wionews.com

Former India PM Lal Bahadur Shastri's family demands fresh probe into his death

Family member of former Indian Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri has called for a probe into his death after statement from former, high-ranking CIA official that he was killed by the secret agency. Vibhakar Shastri, the grandson of the late Lal Bahadur Shastri has made the demand.
www.wionews.com www.wionews.com



1695401440748.png

1695401507822.png
 
Goli sholi lekar so jao na yar...kiv dimag ka gobar karke rakha hai...😀
 
Yes

US seal will come shoot modi and then dump him on nawaz ‘s lap
 

