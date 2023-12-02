What's new

'Will neither be pressurised nor favour anyone': SC responds to Imran's letter

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
101,891
Reaction score
106
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,.,

'Will neither be pressurised nor favour anyone': SC responds to Imran's letter​

Justice Qazi Faez Isa is fully cognizant of his constitutional duties, says apex court

Hasnaat Maik
December 02, 2023


chief justice of pakistan qazi faez isa l former prime minister imran khan r photo file

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa (L); Former prime minister Imran Khan (R). PHOTO: FILE

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday responded to the letter sent by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa and said he would "neither be pressurised nor favour anyone".

The statement released by the apex court added that CJP Isa "shall continue to fulfil his duties and abide by the oath of his office”.

On November 30, former prime minister Imran in his letter to the CJP urged the release of female prisoners arrested during the May 9 riots. He further insisted on the establishment of a commission to investigate the disappearances of journalists and PTI political workers and requested to lift the media ban for “coverage without any restriction or discrimination”.

The letter by Imran emphasised the need to assert Article 184(3) of the Constitution of Pakistan, which safeguards the ‘right to liberty, to associate, assemble, and speak’ on account of their political affiliation.

Acknowledging the receipt of the 77-page ‘undated’ document couriered by advocate Intazar Hussian Panjutha, the statement today remarked that ‘surprisingly’ the document in a ‘sealed envelope’ had already been distributed to the media before it was received at the office of the chief justice of Pakistan on December 1.

It further maintained that misgivings arise as the political party on “whose behalf the document has ostensibly been sent is well represented by advocates.” It further added that “only recently its advocates conducted two significant cases in the Supreme Court, on the military courts and the elections”.

The statement issued by the SC added that the document comprises a typed application, tabulated tables, and photocopies, altogether 84 pages, bound in a yellow paper book, the kind used for filings in the Supreme Court.

It further said that the identity and contact details of the advocate who prepared the document do not appear in the document.
In the response, the SC assured all that “Justice Qazi Faez Isa, the Chief Justice of Pakistan, is fully cognizant of his constitutional duties”.


tribune.com.pk

'Will neither be pressurised nor favour anyone': SC on letter | The Express Tribune

Justice Qazi Faez Isa is fully cognizant of his constitutional duties, says apex court
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 
No expectations from Fraud Isa, he is fully controlled by Napak Fouj.
 

Similar threads

ghazi52
Professional tax levied by cantonment board unconstitutional: SC
Replies
0
Views
342
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
SC stops accountability courts from issuing final verdict in NAB cases
Replies
0
Views
249
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
SC told elections on Feb 11, ECP ordered to consult with president
Replies
10
Views
412
Jango
Jango
ghazi52
CJP Isa says trend of seeking another date for hearing will no longer fly
Replies
2
Views
387
Puffin
Puffin
ghazi52
CJP says SC tested several times over constitutional matters in Feb 2023
Replies
0
Views
387
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom