'Will neither be pressurised nor favour anyone': SC responds to Imran's letter​

ghazi52
PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
- Joined
- Mar 21, 2007
- Messages
- 101,891
- Reaction score
- 106
- Country
- Location
.,.,
Hasnaat Maik
December 02, 2023
Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa (L); Former prime minister Imran Khan (R). PHOTO: FILE
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday responded to the letter sent by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa and said he would "neither be pressurised nor favour anyone".
The statement released by the apex court added that CJP Isa "shall continue to fulfil his duties and abide by the oath of his office”.
On November 30, former prime minister Imran in his letter to the CJP urged the release of female prisoners arrested during the May 9 riots. He further insisted on the establishment of a commission to investigate the disappearances of journalists and PTI political workers and requested to lift the media ban for “coverage without any restriction or discrimination”.
The letter by Imran emphasised the need to assert Article 184(3) of the Constitution of Pakistan, which safeguards the ‘right to liberty, to associate, assemble, and speak’ on account of their political affiliation.
Acknowledging the receipt of the 77-page ‘undated’ document couriered by advocate Intazar Hussian Panjutha, the statement today remarked that ‘surprisingly’ the document in a ‘sealed envelope’ had already been distributed to the media before it was received at the office of the chief justice of Pakistan on December 1.
It further maintained that misgivings arise as the political party on “whose behalf the document has ostensibly been sent is well represented by advocates.” It further added that “only recently its advocates conducted two significant cases in the Supreme Court, on the military courts and the elections”.
The statement issued by the SC added that the document comprises a typed application, tabulated tables, and photocopies, altogether 84 pages, bound in a yellow paper book, the kind used for filings in the Supreme Court.
It further said that the identity and contact details of the advocate who prepared the document do not appear in the document.
In the response, the SC assured all that “Justice Qazi Faez Isa, the Chief Justice of Pakistan, is fully cognizant of his constitutional duties”.
'Will neither be pressurised nor favour anyone': SC responds to Imran's letterJustice Qazi Faez Isa is fully cognizant of his constitutional duties, says apex court
Hasnaat Maik
December 02, 2023
Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa (L); Former prime minister Imran Khan (R). PHOTO: FILE
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday responded to the letter sent by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa and said he would "neither be pressurised nor favour anyone".
The statement released by the apex court added that CJP Isa "shall continue to fulfil his duties and abide by the oath of his office”.
On November 30, former prime minister Imran in his letter to the CJP urged the release of female prisoners arrested during the May 9 riots. He further insisted on the establishment of a commission to investigate the disappearances of journalists and PTI political workers and requested to lift the media ban for “coverage without any restriction or discrimination”.
The letter by Imran emphasised the need to assert Article 184(3) of the Constitution of Pakistan, which safeguards the ‘right to liberty, to associate, assemble, and speak’ on account of their political affiliation.
Acknowledging the receipt of the 77-page ‘undated’ document couriered by advocate Intazar Hussian Panjutha, the statement today remarked that ‘surprisingly’ the document in a ‘sealed envelope’ had already been distributed to the media before it was received at the office of the chief justice of Pakistan on December 1.
It further maintained that misgivings arise as the political party on “whose behalf the document has ostensibly been sent is well represented by advocates.” It further added that “only recently its advocates conducted two significant cases in the Supreme Court, on the military courts and the elections”.
The statement issued by the SC added that the document comprises a typed application, tabulated tables, and photocopies, altogether 84 pages, bound in a yellow paper book, the kind used for filings in the Supreme Court.
It further said that the identity and contact details of the advocate who prepared the document do not appear in the document.
In the response, the SC assured all that “Justice Qazi Faez Isa, the Chief Justice of Pakistan, is fully cognizant of his constitutional duties”.
'Will neither be pressurised nor favour anyone': SC on letter | The Express Tribune
Justice Qazi Faez Isa is fully cognizant of his constitutional duties, says apex court
tribune.com.pk