Will Nawaz be PM for 4th time if PML-N wins?

It will be sweet revenge of democracy from those who had removed Nawaz Sharif as PM in 2017, says a PML-N sourceISLAMABAD: Mian Nawaz Sharif has not yet decided to become the prime minister for the fourth time if his party wins the upcoming elections.A PML-N leader and close aide of Nawaz Sharif toldthat Nawaz Sharif has not shared any such intention with his party’s second tier leadership. If there is any such thing decided within the Sharif family, it is not known to most of the party leaders, the source said.It is, however, said that the PML-N as a party wants to see Nawaz Sharif as prime minister for the fourth time. The party, the source said, has adopted the slogan of making Nawaz prime minister for the fourth time.“It will be a sweet revenge of democracy from those who had removed Nawaz Sharif as prime minister in 2017,” said the source, adding that the party will make Nawaz prime minister for the fourth time; it will be then up to him to resign anytime and nominate someone else as the chief executive.The PML-N, the source said, is sure about the Phase-I i.e. making Nawaz prime minister for the fourth time. Phase-II will entirely be the decision of Nawaz — when he resigns and whom he will choose as his successor.Independent sources are not sure that if the PML-N wins the elections, whether Nawaz Sharif will opt to become the prime minister for another time. Not many are sure what Nawaz will ultimately decide. However, some even within the PML-N are not sure if this narrative has been shaped to allure maximum voters for the N-League in the coming elections.Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz are being discussed as Nawaz’s possible choices for the office of prime minister. Many believe Maryam may not make it because of her inexperience as well as feared unacceptability in certain quarters. Maryam may be given an important responsibility in Punjab.Shehbaz has the advantage, because of his experience and more importantly because he never picks up fights with the establishment and prefers to work with all stakeholders. About Nawaz Sharif, it is said and accepted even within the PML-N that he has a history of troubled relationships with the establishment every time he became the prime minister.Nawaz may also realise sooner than later about what has been happening in the country for the last six-seven years as the ground realities have changed a lot in favour of hybrid democracy.Nawaz Sharif has already changed his narrative of holding accountable those generals and judges who had conspired against his government, removed him and disqualified him for life. Now his narrative is to fix the economy of the country for prosperous future of the people.