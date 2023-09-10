What's new

Will Huawei Mate 60 affect Australian coal mining?

GreatHanWarrior

GreatHanWarrior

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Jun 27, 2022
Messages
1,735
Reaction score
-2
Country
China
Location
China
As is well known. The main industry in Australia is coal mining. like this

MTXX_MH20230910_231918487.jpg


Usually, Australia has nothing to do with the word 'technology'.

Although we don't know why @jhungary is anti China on every thread. But it seems that Huawei Mate 60 has made him very nervous.

Is it because Huawei Mate 60 affects Australian coal mining?
 
I have always advised all Australians to buy an Insta360. Record their panicked appearance at any time.

eAOMNmAMwc8.jpg
 

Similar threads

LKJ86
Huawei has unexpectedly unveiled the Mate 60 Pro flagship smartphone with Kirin 9000S, IP68, satellite calling and HarmonyOS 4.0 for a price of $960
2 3
Replies
44
Views
1K
hirobo2
hirobo2
beijingwalker
Huawei’s revenue surges thanks to brisk smartphone sales in China despite US sanctions
Replies
7
Views
253
Muji.Iqbal
Muji.Iqbal
beijingwalker
New Huawei Mate 60 Pro raises worry China has found a way around U.S. tech limits
2
Replies
29
Views
814
StraightEdge
StraightEdge
Nan Yang
Qualcomm To Lose Up To 60 Million Chipset Orders in 2024 Thanks To Huawei’s Kirin 9000S, Potential Profit Loss In The Billions
Replies
2
Views
147
huanghong
H
onebyone
China venture bids to take over Aussie lithium firm
Replies
2
Views
258
theBill
T

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom