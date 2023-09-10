Will Huawei Mate 60 affect Australian coal mining?

GreatHanWarrior
FULL MEMBER
- Joined
- Jun 27, 2022
- Messages
- 1,735
- Reaction score
- -2
- Country
- Location
As is well known. The main industry in Australia is coal mining. like this
Usually, Australia has nothing to do with the word 'technology'.
Although we don't know why @jhungary is anti China on every thread. But it seems that Huawei Mate 60 has made him very nervous.
Is it because Huawei Mate 60 affects Australian coal mining?
Usually, Australia has nothing to do with the word 'technology'.
Although we don't know why @jhungary is anti China on every thread. But it seems that Huawei Mate 60 has made him very nervous.
Is it because Huawei Mate 60 affects Australian coal mining?